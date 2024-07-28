Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Michael Polansky in heartfelt video

Lady Gaga is officially engaged! The pop sensation, 38, and her long-time beau, entrepreneur and tech investor Michael Polansky, are preparing to tie the knot.

The exciting news was revealed during a casual conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a TikTok video posted by Attal on Sunday, July 28, Gaga can be heard introducing Michael as "my fiancé" while the trio enjoyed a swimming event together. The casual and unexpected announcement has left fans buzzing with excitement.

While Lady Gaga's representatives have yet to comment, the news marks a joyous milestone in the couple's relationship.

In April, the singer first ignited a flurry of engagement speculation after being seen with a striking diamond ring adorning her left ring finger.

The sighting occurred as the Born This Way singer was navigating the streets of West Hollywood, California as pictured in Page Six.

The gleam of the diamond ring was hard to miss, capturing attention as Gaga flashed a radiant smile, the ring making a conspicuous appearance from beneath her coat.

Fans were quick to express their excitement and curiosity on social media platform X, with comments ranging from disbelief to eager inquiries about her relationship status. "I don’t see enough people freaking out about Gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??" one fan exclaimed, while another anxiously asked, "Gurll, are u engaged??" alongside crying emojis.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2020 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

Just weeks later, they went public with their relationship, showcasing their affection during a weekend getaway in Miami for Super Bowl 2020. Gaga even shared a sweet Instagram photo of them cuddled up on a yacht, captioning it, "We had so much fun in Miami."

Since then, the 13-time Grammy Award winner and Michael have been inseparable. They spent the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic quarantining together, solidifying their bond.

In January 2021, Michael was by Gaga's side as she performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Their public appearances continued to charm fans, with Gaga making a rare statement about their relationship later that year. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, following the traumatic incident where her dogs Koji and Gustav were stolen, Gaga expressed, "My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life," a heartfelt nod to Michael.

The couple shares a passion for philanthropy, often collaborating on charitable projects. They have worked together to fundraise for numerous causes, including the One World: Together at Home concert, which Gaga organized to support global COVID-19 relief efforts.

Michael also supports Gaga's Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes mental health initiatives. In an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe, Gaga proudly mentioned that Michael was developing an app for the foundation.

Their love story is marked by numerous public outings and sweet moments. In October 2023, following Gaga's surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live, the couple attended the cast afterparty hand-in-hand, looking as stylish and in love as ever. Gaga's 38th birthday in March 2024 was another memorable occasion, celebrated with a cozy prix-fixe dinner at the famed Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, surrounded by close friends.

Gaga's journey to finding lasting love has had its ups and downs. She was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, but the couple split in early 2019 after two years together. Before that, she was engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, with whom she had a five-year relationship before ending their engagement in 2016.