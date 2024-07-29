Lady Gaga's dating history: from her first love to Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney

It's not a bad romance for Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky, who are officially engaged.

The "Poker Face" singer confirmed her engagement to the entrepreneur and tech investor while attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris. In a TikTok video shared by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, the Haus Labs founder is heard introducing her beau as "my fiancé" to the politician.

Though the A Star is Born actress, 38, hasn't addressed the news publicly, confirmation of the happy news comes following months of speculation that the couple was engaged, after she was spotted in April in Los Angeles sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Recommended video You may also like Everything Lady Gaga has said on motherhood and having a baby

Michael, 46, is a Harvard graduate who runs Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; he has been linked to his soon-to-be wife since December 2019, when they were spotted for the first time at a New Year's Eve party.

But before the two make their way down the aisle, take a trip down memory lane and revisit who Gaga has dated in the past.

1/ 5 © Getty Lüc Carl When Gaga's fame was first skyrocketing, she had Lüc Carl by her side. She and the Nebraska-born bar manager started dating in 2005, and dated on-and-off until around 2011. Reflecting on their time together, Gaga told Rolling Stone in 2009: "That relationship really shaped me. I sort of resolved that if you can't have the guy of your dreams, there are other ways to give love." He was previously the bartender and manager at St. Jerome's, a rock bar in the Lower East Side — nightlife promoter Georgie Seville described him as "the king of Rivington Street" to the New York Times — and he later became the host of SiriusXM Radio's "Hair Nation" channel, dedicated to '80s hair bands, plus in 2012, he authored a memoir titled The Drunk Diet: How I Lost 40 Pounds... Wasted.

2/ 5 © Getty Matthew Williams During one of the "off" phases of her romance with Lüc, from 2009 to 2010, Gaga dated Matthew "Dada" Williams, a fashion designer who worked as the creative director of her Haus of Gaga creative team from 2008 to 2010. Matthew went on to work for fashion houses and brands such as Dior, Nike, and Moncler, and in 2023, he exited his role as creative director of Givenchy (he was first appointed in 2020).

3/ 5 © Getty Taylor Kinney One of Gaga's most high-profile relationships, and her first engagement, was to The Vampire Diaries and Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney. They first sparked romance rumors in 2011, however it wasn't until 2013 that she confirmed the romance when she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: "Having your lover be your best friend is the best thing ever." On Valentine's Day in 2015, Taylor proposed with a heart-shaped engagement ring, however in July 2016, they called it off. She said in a statement at the time: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break." Taylor tied the knot with Ashley Cruger in April 2024 after two years of dating.

4/ 5 © Getty Christian Carino Gaga was next with, and engaged to, talent agent Christian Carino; the two were first spotted together in January 2017. He was her date when A Star Is Born premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2018, and the following October, she confirmed they were engaged when she referred to him as her fiancé during a speech at ELLE's Women in Hollywood gala. By February 2019, it was reported that they had split, however Gaga only addressed it in June of that year, before performing Ella Fitzgerald's "Someone to Watch Over Me" in Las Vegas, when she said: "So, last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger."