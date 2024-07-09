Lady Gaga shares rare public dedication to boyfriend Michael Polansky ahead of bittersweet conclusion

Lady Gaga concluded her long-running Enigma + Jazz & Piano residency on July 6 after 72 shows (48 of which were part of Jazz & Piano), eight legs, and nearly $100 million grossed over the course of nearly six years, starting in December 2018.

Over the course of the show's run, the 38-year-old songstress won an Oscar for Best Original Song "Shallow" from A Star is Born, starred in the Academy Award-nominated House of Gucci, released Chromatica and went on tour to support it, released a second collaborative album with the late Tony Bennett, and more.

The star was clearly feeling sentimental as her run of shows, which also included a 21-month pause due to the first wave of Covid-19, was set to conclude and, per People, dedicated her second-to-last concert on July 5 to someone special.

The singer shouted out her longtime boyfriend Michael Polansky, 46, and said she would be dedicating the show at Park MGM's Dolby Live to "my mister," plus her longtime manager Bobby Campbell.

Michael was in fact in the audience at the final show of her residency the following night, per Billboard, as was her father Joe Germanotta, and she shouted them both out, plus the late great Tony.

Through tears, she told the crowd: "I can't believe this is the last time we are going to do this. No, it's not, we'll do it again…," teasing once again that the residency might return in a different format, likely pop.

She continued: "When we come back, we hope you'll come back, we'll have a brand-new show for you."

Gaga and entrepreneur Michael were first seen together in 2019, heading to a New Year's eve party, and shared a kiss at the stroke of midnight, which proved to be the genesis of their relationship.

© Getty Images On opening night, she was joined by the late Tony Bennett on stage

The pair quarantined together, which was documented by the star on her social media over the course of 2020, and Michael was one of Gaga's biggest supporters when she dropped her lockdown dance record Chromatica.

They were seen at the Super Bowl together earlier that year, their first public appearance, and Gaga made things official on Instagram soon after. While they remained strong for over two years, in March 2023, they'd reportedly called it quits.

However, that didn't last long, as they were spotted together months later and had rekindled things. They've since also been inundated with engagement and pregnancy reports.

The "Perfect Illusion" singer quickly shut down the latter, however, taking to TikTok soon after fan theories made the rounds on social media with a clip and a caption that read: "Not pregnant – just down bad cryin' at the gym," a reference to Taylor Swift's song "Down Bad."

Taylor then showed up to support her fellow pop icon, leaving a comment on the TikTok that read: "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."