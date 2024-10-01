Joanna and Chip Gaines have their hands in many projects – but their latest has made history.

The Magnolia Network founders are the executive producers on the upcoming Max series, Roller Jam, the first-ever roller-skating competition series, and it finally has an air date.

Sharing the trailer for the new six-episode series on Instagram, fans went wild as it revealed Joanna will be a guest judge once the show premieres on October 10.

"Welcome to the ultimate skate showdown. From @StreamOnMax and @MagnoliaNetwork, #RollerJam premieres October 10 on Max," the caption read.

Fans of the couple were delighted with the news and many expressed their excitement over the new series.

"Obsessed already," one commented. A second said: "So excited for this!" A third added: "Wow I'm so hyped let's bring it on!"

The show has been dubbed as a "nostalgic, family-friendly competition featuring the top roller-skating crews in America."

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip are executive producers on Roller Jam

The talented roller-skating teams will perform various routines inspired by different decades.

Hosted by Jordin Sparks, teams will be judged by two-time U.S. Olympian and national figure skating champion Johnny Weir, and roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson.

The winner will take home $150,000 and a $10,000 donation to their local rink.

© Instagram Roller Jam premieres on October 10

The trailer features teams from Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York, and St. Louis, showing off their incredible skills, including flips and spins, on a pair of skates.

Speaking about the series last year, Joanna and Chip told Variety: "Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There's just something about it that appeals to everyone.

"Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life."

Joanna is an avid roller-skater and has previously shown off her skills in videos shared on Instagram.

In December 2021, she posed an impressive clip of herself roller-skating around her 40-acre farm in Waco, Texas, with her daughters Emmie and Ella.

"I'm having an 80's flashback!" she penned. "I got a pair of skates for Christmas, and minus the goats and the cattle guard and the manure, I felt like I was back in the roller rink all over again!"

In the Summer 2022 issue of Magnolia Journal, Joanna admitted she couldn't help but order herself a pair of roller skates after buying some for her daughters.

"I was in the middle of my Christmas shopping at the time, and I had just ordered each of our two daughters a pair of roller skates from this retro shop I'd found online," she said of Ella and Emmie.

"Without thinking about it too much, I logged back on and ordered a pair for myself – green with pink laces."

© Instagram Joanna loves to roller skate

She continued: "Lately, my skates go wherever I go. Days when things feel heavy or hard, I lace them up and stroll around. I've worn them while filming the cooking show and around the office.

"Just like with my girls, I can see how it changes the faces in the room. Things lighten up a bit. People do too. There's a new kind of energy in the air that no one expected." She added: "Worry less, skate more. That's all I'm after."