Joanna Gaines takes on new challenge as she spends time away from family home with husband Chip

Joanna Gaines is getting into gear for fall by restarting her ongoing challenge with her friend Kimmie, and she's committing to it even while away from home.

The 46-year-old Magnolia Network co-founder took to Instagram with a glimpse of her latest progress on a step challenge she was in with her friend and Magnolia collaborator.

In a hilarious clip she posted, Joanna showed that the two were competing against each other to see who could get in the most steps before midnight of that day, contrasting their two very different approaches.

The first half of the clip featured a picturesque running trail, surrounded by a luxury resort and mountains, which many fans identified as the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Canada.

The other side featured Joanna in her bedroom simply speed walking and dancing to get her steps in, pumping her arms to try and use up as little space as possible. "When the clock strikes midnight, one of us will have more steps than the other. #stepchallenge #KimmieVsJo," she captioned the video.

Fans loved the hilarious juxtaposition of speedrunning and walking at home, leaving responses like: "Hahahha!!!! Y'all are too cute! You can do it. Just walk in circles around your house. That’s how I get my steps in," and: "Why are we like this???"

Other eagle-eyed responders noticed Joanna's presence in Banff and added comments like: "Have a blast in Banff!! The most amazing place ever! Welcome to Canada," and: "Joanna is in Banff!! Let's go!"

Joanna and her husband Chip Gaines lead a busy lifestyle, juggling the various business ventures part of the Magnolia brand, plus the continuing success of the enduring Fixer Upper spin-offs, and the responsibilities that come with being a parent.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip share five children, all of whom are heading back to school

The HGTV star shares three sons and two daughters with Chip, those being Drake, 19, Ella, 17, Duke, 16, Emmie Kay, 14, and Crew, six. Drake is now a college student, while the other four are also settling into their new school years.

Amid all that, the TV star has spoken often about prioritizing healthy living and exercise throughout her day-to-day, whether that's a few minutes of working out, walking in place, or a balanced diet.

© Instagram The family live off much of the produce from their own farm

She told Women's Health previously that packing extensive workouts into a few short bursts during the day proved to be quite effective. "I've found that it helps my mood, it helps stress levels, and it's fun."

Joanna also emphasized being able to live off the land and indulging in healthy produce from their expansive gardens. "I've got this huge garden in the back where we all eat all of our food, all of our leafy greens, our veggies, our fruits, come from that garden."

© Instagram "It's not about perfection or homemade meals on the dinner table every single night at 6:30 — it's about doing what you can with the time you have."

"For the most part I just try to eat a lot of protein during the day and then not too many carbs or I will crash and not make it," she added, also writing in her blog that it's all about balance. "It's not about perfection or homemade meals on the dinner table every single night at 6:30 — it's about doing what you can with the time you have."

