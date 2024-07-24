Inside Joanne and Chip Gaines' incredible $100k 'makeover' — see in photos

Joanna and Chip Gaines are known for their love of community, choosing to build their multi-million dollar industry in Waco, Texas with the hopes of turning the downtown back into a thriving area.

Now, they are taking that love and helping communities to makeover local parks or sports facilities, all with the aim of transforming recreational spaces that can make positive impacts for all generations but are often the first to lose funding.

To kick off the contest, Chip – a lifelong baseball fan – was joined by wife Jo as they helped to bring back to life Bell's Park's baseball field "used to be a real central part of this surrounding community here in Waco, Texas".

"We're going to bring it back to life," said Chip, adding: "I sincerely believe that here outside, out in this dirt, kids, families, communities coming together… that's where life happens."



But as these pictures show, over the years the field had fallen into disrepair.

© Ackerman + Gruber The park was gifted by the city of Waco in the early 1940s, and local donations and federal funding has helped to make several improvements including bleachers for the softball field, park equipment, and restroom facilities.



© Ackerman + Gruber Chip was joined by young volunteers to help tear down the dugout and plant new trees to help with future shading.



© Ackerman + Gruber The baseball field was completed by Chip, offering a new space for youth teams to compete.



Joanna and Chip found fame in 2014 when Fixer Upper launched on HGTV. The series followed the pair helping families to buy and renovate homes in the Waco and surrounding areas.

Fixer Upper was an immediate success, and they were credited with the rise in popularity of "farmhouse chic".

© Instagram Joanna and husband Chip commemorated their 21st anniversary in NYC.

The show ended in 2018 but it relaunched in 2021 under the name Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, as part of the pair's launch of their own network, Magnolia Network.

In 2022 they premiered Fixer Upper: The Castle, which followed the pair as they renovated a local castle – known locally as Cottland Castle – in Waco, and in late 2023 they aired Fixer Upper: The Hotel, which saw the pair rebuild and design a historic hotel in Waco, in their hopes of turning it into a bespoke boutique hotel for guests.

© Magnolia Joanna and Chip have launched several spin-offs

They also launched the media brand Magnolia, which incorporates an e-commerce site, a magazine, the magnolia network, a real estate brokerages, and the Silos, a sprawling two-block retail operation which is also the epicenter of their business.

