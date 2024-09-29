Joanna Gaines shares the way her youngest son is putting his own touches on family's 40-acre farm home

Joanna Gaines is getting her Magnolia style home near Waco, Texas fall ready, now that tis finally the season, and her kids are pitching in as well.

The 46-year-old TV personality and home renovation expert shares five children with her husband Chip Gaines, although none has quite the hold over their home and lifestyle empire quite like their youngest, six-year-old Crew.

Crew is a fixture on his mom's social media accounts, having grown up in the spotlight after arriving while their parents' profile grew, and he's putting his own touches on the home now for the new season.

Joanna took to her Instagram Stories to share how Crew was "decorating" for the coming months, deciding to create a collage of both fall and Halloween with his artistic creations.

She showed off three of the drawings that Crew stuck around the house, all bearing his name, with one being a collection of shaded-in jack-o'-lanterns, another being a rather large pumpkin with legs, and a third being a collection of spooky pumpkins as well.

Joanna and Chip, 49, also share sons Drake, 19, and Duke, 16, plus daughters Ella, 17, and Emmie Kay, 14. All of them make occasional appearances on their mom's social media page, although none more so than Crew.

© Instagram Joanna shared cute peeks of Crew "decorating" for the fall

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, when the host asked the TV couple whether Crew, who started kindergarten this year, realized what his parents did for work, his dad responded: "I don't think so, no."

Although, given his many appearances on social media and on their plethora of TV specials on the Magnolia Network and HGTV, Crew will more often than not get recognized when out and about, and will turn to his parents and adorably ask: "Why does everyone know me?"

© Instagram Crew went for a blend of fall and Halloween with his artwork

During another TV appearance on the Today Show promoting their series Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, to commemorate the original Fixer Upper's 10th anniversary, they were asked about balancing fame and family.

"For us, the kids, family, that's what grounds us the most, and that's been [it]. Even before the cameras, we always just moved together, if that makes sense," Joanna responded.

© Instagram Her video also shared a glimpse inside her stunning and beautifully decorated family home

Chip termed their family-of-seven as a "little herd" and his wife added: "As Fixer started, you saw the kids were always with us. [We're] always trying to bring them down the journey, no matter what it looks like. But knowing that they're the most important thing."

When hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb praised them for knowing when to pull back, Chip credited it to finding balance. "The idea that when you run these races, it feels like there's one marathon after another. You finish this marathon, in the practical sense, although in theory you take a week off or go recover somewhere."

© Instagram Out of all of Joanna and Chip's kids, Crew is the most present online

"But in life, you don't ever know where the starting line is or the finish line is, so you don't know when to take these breaks. So Jo and I really try our best."