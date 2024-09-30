Luke Bryan teases what Carrie Underwood has to 'develop tolerance' for ahead of American Idol comeback

American Idol will be looking a little different than it has for the last couple of years when it premieres early next year.

This previous season, the 22nd, ended in May, and was the last to see Katy Perry still as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

And while fans are sad to see her go, there's a familiar face replacing her, none other than Carrie Underwood, who won season four back in 2005, effectively kickstarting her country music career.

Though the newest season of the famed singing competition won't premiere until early 2025, filming is already underway, with auditions taking place in New York City this week.

Luke, who is also currently promoting his first album in four years, Mind of a Country Boy, stopped by Good Morning America on Monday, September 30 and teased how it's going for the new member of the Idol family.

"We start auditions in New York City, we are obviously excited to have Carrie Underwood with us," he shared, before teasing: "And she will have to develop tolerance for Lionel and I and Ryan [Seacrest]."

Ryan has been hosting Idol since its inception in 2002, though Luke further joked: "We forget Ryan is outside the door getting cried on, sneezed on, and loved on," referring to all of the contestants he deals with.

Luke moreover maintained: "We are excited for another season of Idol, we start this week," plus he noted: "And the auditions are real work days, they're like 13 hour days," and that there are no breaks for any of his favorite hobbies, like fishing or golfing or hunting.

Shortly after Carrie was confirmed as the new judge, she reflected on what a full circle moment it was.

Also speaking on Good Morning America earlier this year, she emphasized: "I mean it feels like home."

She added: "There's so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help."

Plus, asked what kind of judge she might be, one thing she could say was: "I can't lie, I just can't, you can tell. I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully inspiring."