Strictly's Giovanni Pernice probed over romance with Jowita Przystal - see his response The Strictly Come Dancing pros have remained tight-lipped over their new relationship

Giovanni Pernice was put on the spot over his new relationship with fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Jowita Przystal.

During a joint interview with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke, the 32-year-old pro – who won the BBC show alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis back in 2021 – referred to him and Jowita as a "we".

Look back at the moment Giovanni Pernice reacted to Jowita Pryzstal's Strictly win...



Asked about his romance, Giovanni told Radio Times: "This was my New Year resolution. We are not talking about anything."

The interviewer then pressed: "We, so there's a 'we'?" to which Giovanni "smiled silently".

Laughing at the not-so-subtle indiscretion, Anton - who is set to go on tour with the Italian hunk - remarked: "I want Gio to find love like I have. He'll be a wonderful dad. He's such a lovely boy. Any girl who ends up with him will be lucky."

He added: "And when he has a girlfriend, he's very good with her. He's committed, loyal, lovely. Everything you'd want."

Both Giovanni and Jowita during one of the group dances on Strictly last year

Both Giovanni and Jowita seemingly confirmed their romance in January when they were spotted holding hands during a date night in London.

The handsome dancer was pictured waiting for Jowita, 28, to join him at the restaurant before they went inside to enjoy their meal. The new couple were later spotted leaving together, holding hands in a sweet display of affection.

Prior to the news of the romance, Jowita had split from her long-term boyfriend, fellow dancer Michael Danilczuk, while Giovanni's last high-profile relationship was with Love Island beauty, Maura Higgins.

The TV star has previously dated the likes of Ashley Roberts, Jessica Wright and former Strictly partner, Georgia May Foote.

Polish dancer Jowita joined the Strictly cast last year, while Giovanni has appeared on the show since 2015.

