Strictly's Dianne Buswell, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk share show's secrets

Dazzling dresses, a sprinkling of sequins and a sense of anticipation in the air can mean only one thing: a new series of Strictly Come Dancing is almost upon us, and the show’s professional dancers are revelling in being reunited for another year of fun.

Strictly Come Dancing's secrets:

"It's my favourite time of year,” Dianne Buswell tells HELLO! as she, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu and Luba Mushtuk take a break from rehearsals to join us for an exclusive photoshoot celebrating the beginning of Strictly season. “I count down the days until we start our rehearsals because it’s so much fun. This is my seventh year on the show and I can honestly say I get more excited each time,” adds the Australian dancer, 34.

The stars looked glamorous as they posed for the shoot with HELLO! ahead of the show

Nancy, 32, shares her friend’s excitement for the series ahead – “I’m ready to go,” she declares – and Luba promises that viewers are in for a treat. “The group numbers are bigger and better than ever this year,” the 33-year-old reveals.

Strictly's 2023 contestants:

I love the fact that the line-up ranges from really young to a lot older

Sharing their thoughts on the 15 celebrity contestants, which were announced earlier this month and include former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach, veteran presenter Les Dennis and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, Dianne says: "I love the fact that the line-up ranges from really young to a lot older. It shows that anyone can dance – you don’t have to be a certain age – and that’s what it’s all about."

They shared the show's secrets

As reigning Strictly champion, Jowita – who lifted the trophy last year with wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin – doesn’t mind whether or not she makes it all the way again. For her, it’s all about the journey. "My goal is to give the best experience to my celebrity partner, if I’m lucky enough to get one. If I can achieve that, I’ve won,” she says.

Strictly babies:

The Strictly family is expanding into a new generation this year. Spanish dancer Gorka Márquez welcomed son Thiago with his partner Gemma Atkinson last month, closely followed by the arrival of Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec’s baby girl Lyra Rose. And Neil Jones is expecting his first child with fiancée Chyna Mills.

Of seeing Gorka become a father of two, Dianne says: “He’s such a proud dad and it’s beautiful to see.” Adds Luba: “I have been getting daily picture updates of Janette’s little girl– she’s adorable. I cannot wait to meet her.”

Support for Amy Dowden:

Of course, this year’s reunion is bittersweet for all of them, as their fellow pro Amy Dowden is unable to participate while she undergoes treatment for breast cancer. “Amy loves her dancing and the fact she can’t be with us this year is what’s hurting her the most,” says Dianne, a close friend who was bridesmaid at Amy’s wedding to fellow dancer Ben Jones last July. “But I said to her: ‘Just think about the feeling of next year when you’re back on that dancefloor with us. It’s gonna be the best feeling in the world.’”

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next month.

