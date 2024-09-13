Monica Bellucci shares unseen photo with lookalike daughter on milestone occasion

Monica Bellucci's daughter Deva celebrated a milestone moment as she turned 20 on September 12! It was surely an emotional day for the actress, who is a mom to two daughters whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Cassel.

© Getty Images Deva has inherited her mother's gorgeous looks

To celebrate the special occasion, Monica took to Instagram to share previously unseen photos of the mother-daughter duo together when she was only little. The black and white photo saw Monica picking up her daughter, lifting Deva above her head. The little one had dark curly hair and wore a white dress, while her mother remained casual and chic in a cable knit sweater, her own black hair tied back in a low ponytail.

The photo was the epitome of maternal love, and Monica captioned the photo in Italian, which translated to: "My Love Happy Birthday!!!" She added: "So much Happiness for this important day and for your Life!!! Thank you for existing…"

© MIGUEL MEDINA Deva Cassel (daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel) leaves after the presentation of creations by Christian Dior for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection

The photo was certainly a contrast to Deva now, as she's grown up the spitting image of her mom. Having inherited her mother's striking looks, the 20-year-old has taken the modeling industry by a storm — and Monica is her biggest fan.

The 59-year-old regularly reposts her daughter's editorial looks, the latest being her September cover in Vogue Italia which saw Deva cutting a dramatic look. Her hair was covered by an embroidered hat, and she posed portrait-style with a strong bold red pout that stood out from her porcelain skin. She paired the bold lip with an intensely smokey eye look and feather-like eyebrows.

Deva started modeling aged 14, inspired by watching her mom's successful career in front of the camera.

"One day I accompanied my mother on a shoot, and the photographer wanted to take a few pictures of me," she told Numéro. "It felt very familiar and natural being in front of the camera, and I had a lot of fun. I knew then that I wanted to continue down that path."

Monica gave birth when she was 39, telling Vanity Fair of her pregnancy: "I feel neither strong nor weak, just balanced. I wouldn't like to be in any other place, do any other thing or have any other body."

She told YOU Magazine that she felt she made the right decision to wait to have children, saying: "Before that I wasn't ready to become a mother."

"I wasn't ready for something so incredibly huge, something that would change my life forever. I think it was because I am an only child. In a way I always felt a child — too much into myself. I worried I wouldn't be ready to give myself."