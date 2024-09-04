Inside Beyoncé's extra special birthday with her three children

It may be Beyoncé's birthday, but there's no rest for the wicked as she took to Instagram to promote her new whiskey brand Sir Davis. The mom of three took to the photo-sharing app to post a video promoting the brand, as she wrote: "The Future of Whisky Is Here."

SirDavis will be released on September 4

Fans were sure to wish her a happy birthday on the special day, but certain fans wanted to make sure that she wasn't working too hard on the occasion. One fan joked: "Girl, we DO NOT CARE about this drank! WE TRYING TO WISH YOU A HAPPY BIRTHDAY! but save me a shot please."

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé Renaissance tour

The singer isn't afraid to work through her birthday, as just last year the special date fell on a performance day during her Renaissance tour, which saw her performing to a star-studded crowd including Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

© @beyonce Beyoncé and Jay-Z on her birthday

Beyoncé revealed that behind the scenes, her family and friends made the day special with balloons, a disco ball shaped cake, and white roses shaped into the letter "B." She was surrounded by her parents, Tina and Matthew Knowles, and her husband Jay-Z who put an arm around her as they sat on a counter surrounded by balloons which spelled out: "HAPPY B DAY."

© @beyonce Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday with a disco cake

In fact, the rapper could be spotted wearing a t-shirt with his wife's face on it as they laughed while she was enjoying a glass of whisky. The gesture seemed proof enough that Jay-Z is truly his wife's biggest fan.

© @beyonce Beyoncé was surrounded by her family on her special day

Unlike last year, Beyoncé isn't on tour. So rest assured, she will likely be enjoying her 43rd birthday surrounded by her family including her three kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

© Parkwood Beyoncé kisses Rumi in still from Renaissance Film

Family remains a priority for the singer, who reportedly jetted off with her family between performances last year to celebrate on a private island in French Polynesia, according to TMZ. The singer allegedly stayed in a four-bedroom villa with her husband and their children, staying from September 5 to September 8.

Already, Beyoncé's family have shared a number of tributes for the birthday girl. Her mom Tina reshared several birthday posts for her daughter, created by fans, which celebrated her greatest performing moments.

Meanwhile, Solange shared a throwback photo of herself looking adoringly at her older sister who smiled directly at the camera. The photo was from Beyoncé's surprise 22nd birthday party, according to Getty. She captioned the photo: "happy B-day", referring to her sister via emojis as a Virgo G.O.A.T (greatest of all time), then said she remained: "4 ever in awee."