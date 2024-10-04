Kurt Russell dotes on grandchildren in celebratory photo with famous family

It's no secret that Kurt Russell adores his family that he shares with life partner Goldie Hawn, including their eight grandchildren.

Fans got to gauge just how much of a role he plays in their lives as Kate Hudson posted a photo carousel dedicated to her daughter Rani, who celebrated her sixth birthday. The mom-of-three shared a number of photos from her daughter's birthday party, as well as general snaps from her life as she spends time with siblings and cousins.

© Instagram Kurt Russell sits with granddaughter Rani in front of a plate of dessert and a birthday candle

As Rani held a giant balloon of the number six, wearing pink sparkles, her grandfather Kurt could be seen in the background, sitting down and chatting to someone out of shot. A second photo saw Kurt continuing his conversation, with Goldie's back also in the photo, showing that the six-year-old spent her special day with the people who love her most in the world: her family.

The Christmas Chronicles actor not only looks like he would make a good grandfather, his kids have made it clear that he is. His son Wyatt called him "awesome."

© Instagram Goldie and Kurt went all out for their granddaughter's birthday

"He can do all of the hard sort of lessons that sometimes I don't want to have to do," Wyatt said of his old man.

© Getty Images Actor Kurt Russell and his sons Wyatt (left), Boston and Oliver (right) attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Poseidon" at Grauman's Chinese Theater on May 10, 2006 in Los Angeles, California.

"But luckily he doesn't hide any of who he is to my son," he explained. "So there was, like — we were going on a street when I was living in Vancouver shooting Monarch, and Buddy wants to test going on the street, and my dad goes, "No, no, no!"

Kurt's stern tone appeared to startle two-year-old Buddy, who "lost it."

© Instagram Wyatt Russell with wife Meredith Hagner after birth of their son Boone

"He was crying, and I'm like, 'Well, I don't know. It's a good lesson,'" Wyatt laughed. "[He] comes back, I'm like, 'What does Gogi say?' And Buddy goes, 'No, no, no,' and points at the street. And I was like, 'Yes! You got it. Thanks, Pop!'"

Wyatt's wife Meredith Hagner similarly said: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home," and revealed: "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."

Goldie's daughter Kate gushed that while the 73-year-old may not be her biological father, he was a dad in the only way that mattered.

"He’s a pick up your boot straps kinda dad. Don’t cry, shake it off, you're ok, kinda dad. Don’t let ‘em push you around you got this, kinda dad. Don’t listen to the noise you’re doing great, kinda dad," she explained.

She continued that he was a "Shake those hips like no one's watching, kinda dad. Always get back on the horse, kinda dad. Never miss a show or game, kinda dad. Kids before anything, kinda dad. Work hard, play hard, kinda dad. My girl can rule the world, kinda dad."