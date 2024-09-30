Goldie Hawn makes head-turning confession about four-decade love life with Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are, undeniably, a Hollywood super couple, and despite never marrying, their relationship has transcended several other entertainment world couples who did tie the knot.

Goldie, 78, and Kurt, 73, made for the picture perfect couple last week when they attended Goldie's Love-In Gala, marking 20 years of her foundation's mental health program MindUP at Ron Burkle's Greenacres.

While attending the event, the actress spoke with E! News about her romance with Kurt, and confessed that it's all about keeping things spicy with your partner to keep the love going.

"You have to have good sex," she told the outlet. "Because sex is something that connects you and creates more belonging. People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer. But it's not just because of the act, it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."

She also joked: "You have to be nice to each other upon occasion," while emphasizing that being together with someone for so long means that you grow and evolve as two individuals.

"You know you're not the same person," Goldie added. "You don't think the same way oftentimes. And you have to accept that, but you have to measure are we having fun, or is this something we want to do? Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things? You don't have to share everything."

"We have a lot of expectation, I think, around relationships, but you have to like the person. That's very important," she continued, and Kurt concurred.

"Most people that have been together for a long time, I think, share one thing in common…And that is that after that many years together, you will have experienced just about everything there is to experience together and understand all the ups and downs and what it means."

"I just love the fact that we met and [we're] still doing it. We still like being together," the Escape from New York star gushed.

© Getty Images The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other at the MindUP Gala

In another conversation with Us Weekly, Kurt joked that he was "the last person in the world to think I should give advice to anybody" when it came to the secret behind their long-lasting relationship, affirming that "it's just a day to day."

He sweetly added: "She is always my priority. We're 'of the moment' people. We just kind of say, 'What do you feel like? What do you want to do? Do you want to watch something?'"

© Getty Images The couple have been together since 1983 and never married

"Obviously, our lives revolve around our grandkids and our children, and their lives and what's going on with them, and there's a lot going on. We do have a lot of fun."

Between them, Goldie and Kurt share four children and eight grandchildren. Goldie welcomed Oliver and Kate Hudson with her second ex-husband Bill Hudson, each of whom now have three children. Kurt welcomed son Boston Russell with ex-wife Season Hubley.

© Getty Images They're now doting parents and grandparents!

The couple have one child together, their son Wyatt Russell, who shares two sons of his own with actress wife Meredith Hagner.