Melissa McCarthy gets fans talking with unbelievable transformation

Melissa McCarthy is unrecognizable in her latest post, as she celebrates 19 years with her husband Ben Falcone. The comedian took to Instagram to celebrate the special moment with a photo of the duo together.

The 54-year-old and her husband wore matching outfits, including light pink roll neck sweaters and khakis. She donned a bright red cardigan dotted with sparkling hearts, while Ben opted for a matching sweater vest. They both wore retro looking glasses, as Melissa opted for thick, clear plastic frames while Ben wore tinted shades.

© Getty Images Melissa and Ben married in 2005

In their matching outfits, the couple struck similar poses, lifting their arms to the sky as they bent their knees in front of a sparkling red fringe curtain and an over the top red balloon heart arch. But perhaps the most striking thing about their appearance was the wigs that they both wore.

The Identity Thief actress opted for a red curly haired wig, while her husband opted for a mousy blond wig that did not match his dark mustache. The photo truly showed off the couple's silly sense of humor which bonded them as comic actors.

© @benjyfalcone Instagram Ben was also sure to share a throwback of the duo together for their 19th anniversary

She captioned the photo: "19 years ago I became the luckiest gal in the world. I’m grateful every day that I married my best friend and a fellow wig-wearer!!!"

The appearance change sparked a major reaction from her fans in that classic Melissa McCarthy way, as fans found it a hilarious way to express romance.

WATCH: Melissa McCarthy's husband celebrates his birthday inside their family home

"Nothing better than what you two bring to us, so many laughs," one fan commented. Another added: "One of the best comedic couples!"

While the couple married on October 8 2005, they originally met as teenagers, reconnecting in a comedy class at the Groundlings improv theater in Los Angeles. They've been inseparable ever since, sharing daughters Vivian, 17, and Georgette, 14.

© Kevin Mazur/VF24 Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

The photo shared by Melissa originally came from a feature in The Hollywood Reporter over a decade before, in which they were initially meant to do a glamorous shoot but were instead drawn towards doing "bad characters."

© Matt Winkelmeyer Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcon attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

"We spent so much time with Groundlings that this is our neutral," Melissa explained.

Fans may recognize Melissa's husband, who is a comedian within his own right. The couple's relationship has led to a lifelong collaboration across a number of films. Ben has had cameos in the likes of Identity Thief, The Heat, Spy, and Bridesmaids.

In the latter film, he played the hilarious Air Marshal Jon with whom Melissa's character has a number of intense interactions with. He also directed his wife in the 2014 film Tammy, which he co-wrote with her.