Melissa McCarthy's 'heartbreaking cry' over situation impacting her daughters

Melissa McCarthy has opened up about an unjust situation that half the population can relate to, including the actress herself and her two daughters.

The actress was talking about the six-time Tony nomination Broadway show, Suffs, which she serves as an investor for. The show follows the suffragette movement, and Melissa admitted that it was an emotional watch, resulting in her tearing up as she thought about the world today.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Sometimes, it was a heartbreaking cry. Then also sometimes there's just like a, 'How are we still fighting this cry, where you're like, 'I'm angry for my daughters. I'm angry for so many people.'

"It really runs the gamut, but it's certainly an emotional ride."

She reflected on the brave women who formed the suffragettes. "Everyone told them they were crazy, that they had no point, and they showed up, and they fought for us, for me and you, for my girls, for my girls' girls, my great-great-great-great-grandchildren to come.

"Watching that is so empowering, and it's such a lesson of when you come together, and when you are in the right, and when you know something is not right, if you can collectively work together, you can fight for change."

Melissa has been backing Suffs from the very beginning, and back in April she shared footage of herself walking down the street in New York City, kitted out in a Suffs jacket after having watched the show on Broadway.

In the caption, she wrote: "See Suffs. Immediately buy tickets to see again. Amazing show, fantastic performances, incredible music."

Melissa is incredibly protective of her daughters, Vivian, 16, and Georgette, 14, who she shares with husband Ben Falcone.

She previously opened up about parenting in an interview with Michigan Avenue Magazine, calling parenting her children "extreme everything."

"It's extremely tiring. It's extremely overwhelming in a good way. You just don't sleep when you have two kids. But they're so funny. The bigger they get, the weirder and the funnier and their true personalities come out. And they just surprise me every day," she said.

She told People more recently that she's incredibly proud of the young women her daughters are growing up to be. "Watching them navigate a world that's so much more complicated and so much harder. And to do it with such grace and love and care and such empathy for other people. Boy, you don't want to mess with those two if you're doing wrong to good people, they stand up for themselves. And I learn from that every single day."

She added that when it comes to thinking about her daughters leaving home, she wasn't okay with the idea. The Gilmore Girls actress said: "One of my daughters was talking about maybe going to school in Scotland. And literally Ben's like, 'Your lip's twitching.'"