Jennifer Lopez's teeth: see her incredible transformation over the years

Jennifer Lopez is an iconic performer, an award-winning actress and a savvy businesswoman- and let's be honest, no one looks better at 55 than the mother of two.

As J-Lo continues to dazzle us, it's clear that none of her outfits or accessories can ever pack a punch quite like her stunning smile.

HELLO! spoke to celebrity dentist Dr Rizwan Mahmood of the London-based clinic Ruh Dental, who is behind the smiles of celebs like Molly-Mae Hague and Gemma Atkinson, to discover just how much her pearly whites have changed over the years; from the untouched look in the '90s to her post-veneer shine.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Jennifer’s natural smile "J-Lo's teeth have certainly evolved over the years, and it's clear that she's had some cosmetic dental work done to achieve her flawless smile," Dr Mahmood said. "Her teeth are now whiter, more uniform, and perfectly shaped, these are the hallmarks of modern cosmetic dentistry." The dentist spoke on how her "lovely" smile appeared untouched in the early days of her career but "was not as meticulously polished as it is now". "Like many people starting out in the industry, Jennifer's teeth reflected a natural beauty that had not yet been enhanced by dental work," he continued.

© Kurt Krieger - Corbis Teeth whitening transformation Jennifer solidified herself as an icon in the 2000s after breaking into Hollywood with films like Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, and the much-derided Gigli, alongside her fiancé at the time, Ben Affleck. With this rise in star power came a change to her pearly whites: for Dr Mahmood, it is clear the "Jenny from the Block" singer underwent professional teeth whitening treatments. "Teeth whitening is one of the simplest and most common procedures for brightening a smile," he explained. "Given how radiant her teeth became, it's likely she received a professional whitening treatment to achieve that level of brightness. At this point in her career, it's clear she prioritised a camera-ready smile." During this decade, Jennifer also gave birth to her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Pregnancy hormones can affect an expectant mom's teeth, causing issues like gingivitis, gum disease and cavities, according to the CDC. In extreme cases, their teeth may even fall out as pregnancy loosens the tissues surrounding them.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Porcelain perfection: joining the veneers trend Veneers may not be the only work Jennifer has received on her smile; Dr Mahmood believes she may have used Invisalign to achieve her straight teeth, as it allows for a more subtle change without the hassle of traditional braces. "Many celebrities opt for Invisalign because it's discreet and effective," Dr Mahmood explained. "It allows them to straighten their teeth without the noticeable hardware of braces, which is ideal for someone always in the spotlight like Ms Lopez." According to Forbes, the orthodontic procedure can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 USD, making it affordable and non-invasive and the perfect choice for the star. Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Katy Perry can all thank Invisalign for their perfect teeth.

