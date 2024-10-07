Heidi Klum twins with her age-defying mother in new photo that needs to be seen to be believed

Heidi Klum reunited with her beloved mother, Erna, on Monday, and the pair couldn't look more alike in the sweet snap that the supermodel posted to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

The 51-year-old's social media post saw her and her mother smiling in the backseat of a car as Heidi touched down in her homeland of Germany, looking as ageless as ever.

"Tired but made it to Germany," she captioned the post before continuing, "And look who came to pick me up at the airport…meine Mutti".

Recommended video You may also like Heidi Klum reveals special glimpse of new Halloween costume that will get fans talking

'Mutti' is the German word for mother; the resemblance was clearer than ever as the duo sported the same blonde hair color, demure smile and gorgeous bone structure.

Erna is a fierce supporter of her daughter and granddaughter, Leni, whom Heidi shares with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The proud grandmother joined Heidi and Leni on the set of their Vogue shoot in 2020, where the 20-year-old made her modeling debut and followed in her mom's legendary footsteps, appearing on the cover alongside Heidi.

It seems the Klum genes run extra strong in the famous family, and it's clear where Heidi got her incredible looks from.

© Instagram Heidi posted the sweet snap of her reunion with mom Erna

Perhaps she can dress up as her own mother for spooky season this year; after all, Heidi has been dubbed the Queen of Halloween for her wacky and show-stopping outfits, so dressing like her mom should be a breeze!

The Project Runway host has been teasing fans with tidbits about her costume for months; some of her most iconic past looks include the worm costume in 2022, Princess Fiona from Shrek in 2018, and 2019's spooky alien look.

Heidi spoke to People ahead of her annual Halloween bash about the pressure to deliver a creative costume. "It takes a long time," she told the publication.

© Instagram The Klum genes run strong in this family as daughter Leni twinned with her mom and grandma

"It takes a lot of planning. And also then when I do the reveal, I want to have a special reveal because I know I have so many fans, and those particular Halloween fans are people who love also dressing up and coming up with amazing things."

"So I feel like they're really looking at what I'm doing, and I don't want to let anyone down, so I'm always giving everything," she said.

She revealed that she has been working on this year's costume "for months already".

© Instagram Erna worked as a hairdresser during Heidi's childhood

"Because molds need to be made," she continued. "Prosthetics need to be made, fittings have to be had."

"So yeah, there goes a lot into it because I wanted to be so spectacular that this is not something I can just throw together overnight."

© Noam Galai The supermodel dazzled as a peacock at last year's Halloween bash

Heidi is sure to wow at this year's Halloween party, which Leni got to experience for the first time in 2022.

"My kids have never really gone to the Halloween party, obviously, because they're all too young," she told People at the event of her kids Leni, Henry, 19, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. She shares the latter three with her ex-husband, "Kiss From A Rose" crooner Seal.