Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' children: All we know about their two rarely-seen kids

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shocked the world when they announced last week that they were separating after 27 years of marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a statement shared with People, emphasizing that their primary focus would remain their family.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Read on to learn more about their rarely-seen children, son Oscar and daughter Ava…

Oscar Maximillian Jackman

The former couple adopted their son Oscar in 2000. Born May 15, he is now 23 years old, and was adopted after Deborra-Lee suffered two miscarriages.

While not much is known about Oscar, he has made a few appearances alongside his famous parents, most notably at his dad's handprint and footprint ceremony at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in 2009.

© Getty Images Hugh and Deborra-Lee are parents to son Oscar and daughter Ava

In an interview with People, his mom revealed that he was in fact part Bosnian. She explained: "When my son was younger, he found out he was part Bosnian, so we went and got this Croatian/Bosnian cookbook and he was very proud to carry that around when he was seven years old."

MORE: Hugh Jackman's Deborra-Lee Furness marriage: from his romantic proposal to their shocking split

Hugh, 54, also stated in an interview with ET that his son even used his dad's fame to pick up girls. He shared: "Once he was on the beach. He was talking to a girl, he was about 13, he was talking to a girl, who I guess to be about 15, and he started walking towards me.

© Getty Images The two make very rare public appearances and their parents keep them out of the spotlight

"He came up to me and he started walking ahead of the girl, and he goes, 'Dad, Dad, Dad, she's coming over. I told her you're Wolverine, just go with it.' I was like, 'I am the wingman for my 13-year-old boy.'"

Ava Eliot Jackman

Ava, who recently turned 18, was also adopted by the Jackmans when she was a baby, which was announced in July 2005.

MORE: Hugh Jackman, 54, and wife Deb's, 67, twinning moments on rare date nights – photos

Deborra-Lee explained in her People interview that her daughter also had different cultural roots, explaining that she had Mexican lineage.

© Getty Images The former couple adopted Oscar and Ava after a pair of miscarriages

"My daughter has a Mexican lineage, so we've been to Mexico," the actress, 67, said. "We completely embrace the ancestors and the extended family; they're family to us. And it's in there, even though it's generational. It may be subtle, but it's in there."

RELATED: Celebrity couples with big age gaps: From Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee to Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively

Ava, alongside her brother, has maintained a private life away from the spotlight. Their parents never share photos of their children either.

© Getty Images "To be clear, Deb and I always wanted to adopt. So that was always in our plan."

What has Hugh Jackman said about his children?

In a 2012 interview with Today's Katie Couric, the Wolverine star opened up about the process of adoption after their struggles with conception.

"To be clear, Deb and I always wanted to adopt. So that was always in our plan," he explained. "We didn't know where in the process that would happen but biologically obviously we tried and it was not happening for us and it is a difficult time.

"We did IVF and Deb had a couple of miscarriages. I'll never forget it, the miscarriage thing – it happens to one in three pregnancies, but it's very, very rarely talked about," he continued, saying that once their son was born, all their "heartache melted away."

