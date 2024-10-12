Goldie Hawn reveals major similarity to Kurt Russell that means they get on like a 'symphony' after 40 years together

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together for an incredibly long time, and through that they've worked together on a number of films. From The Christmas Chronicles, to Overboard and Swing Shift, the couple enjoy each other's company enough to be on the same set regularly.

Now, the actress is opening up about the best thing about working with her partner of 40 years. As she reflected on Overboard, Goldie rewatched a clip of the duo together in the film, as well as what it's like working with Kurt.

"This is a funny part of the movie," she said of the clip, "but the best part of the movie was working with Kurt (Russell). Not because I loved him, and not because he's endlessly talented, but he is like me."

She told Good Morning America of their similarities: "We're workers, and he really gets on that set and knows what works, what doesn't, and we're on time and we literally work together on that so beautifully. Like a nice symphony."

"That's what I see about this scene, is that, you know, no matter what is happening - no matter what's happening in your life, the show must go on."

Goldie continued that at the time of filming, they "had a nine month old child," Wyatt Russell, who she described as "a gorgeous actor who's 38."

Kurt also acts as father to two of Goldie's children, Kate and Oliver Hudson. Nowadays, the couple are grandparents to eight grandchildren: Oliver's kids, Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, ten, Kate's kids, Ryder, 20, Bingham, 12, and Rani Rose, six, plus Wyatt's kids, Buddy, two, and Boone, born earlier this year.

Wyatt's wife Meredith Hagner described them as "the greatest people, greatest grandparents."

She continued: "They live down the road from us, so my son is like — that's their second home," adding: "They'll have a cookie jar that's always full, and my son knows where it is, and they have a toy box that is always brimming with toys."

While Goldie and Kurt may be huge stars with incredible legacies, they prioritize family above all — and are surprisingly normal. The Bad Monkey actress said that when she met the couple not long after she started dating Wyatt in 2016, she was struck by how they came across.

"The thing that always struck me about meeting them is just how normal they are, like you forget within five seconds [how famous they are]," she said.