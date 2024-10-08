Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's baby grandson Boone is living his best life during family beach trip

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's baby grandson Boone is living his best life!

The adorable eight-month-old is the youngest son of Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hanger, who also share three-year-old son Buddy.

While the couple are relatively private when it comes to sharing photos of their young family, Meredith occasionally shares candid snapshots on social media, and her latest picture was too cute!

Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

The actress took to Instagram to upload an image of herself and Boone during a family trip to the beach.

In the picture, Meredith looked fabulous in a bikini top and denim shorts as she stood on the sand admiring the ocean, with Boone balanced on her shoulders.

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner with baby son Boone during a family beach trip

Boone looked cute dressed in a yellow baby grow as he too admired the enviable view of the beach.

Wyatt and Meredith's second child was born in February 2024 and his arrival was announced on social media.

© Instagram Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner with their children Buddy and Boone

Proud mom Meredith took to Instagram shortly after his birthday on February 13, to post a picture of herself and Wyatt cradling their son, who had been born a week early.

She captioned the image: "Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date. 8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji.

© Getty Images Wyatt Russell with his parents Goldie and Kurt

During a rare interview, Wyatt opened up about fatherhood while talking to Entertainment Weekly, shortly after oldest son Buddy's arrival, and also gave a rare insight into what kind of grandparents his famous mom and dad were.

He said: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

© Getty Wyatt and Meredith on the red carpet

Along with Buddy and Boone, Goldie and Kurt are proud grandparents to Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn's three children, Bodhi, Wilder and Rio, and Kate Hudson's three children, Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujiaka.

Goldie and Kurt adore being grandparents and the former previously gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

© Albert L. Ortega Goldie and Kurt love being grandparents

The First Wives Club actress said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."