Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell: their romance in photos and when they teased a proposal at the Oscars

The former Overboard co-stars have been together for 40 years

Earlier this week, Goldie Hawn received once again a question she has been hearing for four decades: why has she never married her partner of 40 years, Kurt Russell.

During an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the CNN anchor couldn't help but ask: "Why aren't the two of you married?"

To that, Goldie said: "Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?"

It's far from the first time both Goldie and Kurt have received and answered the question, and in fact, they made everyone that asked it the butt of the joke during an appearance at the 1989 Academy Awards.

The longtime couple made light of their fans' and even fellow A-Lister's inquisitiveness on their relationship status at the Oscars way back when, when it was up to them to present the Oscar for Best Director.

Before presenting the award to Barry Levinson for Rain Man, the two pretended to have a tense moment between each other over the fact that Kurt hadn't proposed; they had been together for nearly a decade at that point.

© Getty Goldie and Kurt at the 1989 Oscars

It was an off-script moment they came up with just hours before the Oscars – while taking a shower together, Goldie revealed – because they didn't like what had been prepared for them.

Kurt told Variety earlier this year: "At that time, we constantly got asked, 'When are you going to get married? Why aren't you married?' And we were like, 'Why does anybody care about that?'"

© Getty The two have been together since 1983

A whopping 34 years later, as the two continue to face the age-old question, Goldie had the same sentiment for Chris while on his show.

© Getty The couple on the set of "Overboard" in 1987

When he pressed the Hollywood star to answer the question regardless, she said: "Because we had been married. And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business."

© Getty Goldie and Kurt at the American Ballet Theater Benefit Gala on March 5, 1984

"It's always ugly," she continued, adding: "Somebody actually has to take a look and say, 'How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?'"

© Getty They were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2017

"I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here," she then explained.

"So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling," she concluded.