TJ Holmes and Amy Robach break silence on medical emergency and how he 'fell apart'

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have opened up about the frightening moments that led to T.J.’s medical emergency during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 13. What should have been a triumphant day for the couple turned into a health scare, with T.J. leaving the race in an ambulance after suffering from a series of issues along the course.

Amy, 51, addressed the situation on their podcast Morning Run, saying, “We are not having the morning after that we were expecting to have after a marathon. Usually, it’s celebratory.” Instead, the couple found themselves dealing with the unexpected and alarming turn of events that left T.J., 47, in need of medical attention.

The marathon morning didn’t go smoothly from the start. T.J. explained that, “Every single thing that could have gone wrong went wrong.”

Amy revealed they struggled to find the correct check-in tent, which was stocked with food and electrolytes—essentials they needed to prepare for the grueling race ahead. “I was upset,” Amy said. “We ended up starting a marathon with no bathroom, and neither of us could eat or hydrate.”

In hindsight, both T.J. and Amy knew it wasn’t ideal. “The fact of the matter is, you and I started a marathon without having a single drop of fluid and not having a single bite of food. That’s stupid,” T.J. admitted, although they both figured they’d make up for it along the route.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes shares a photo from inside an ambulance on a stretcher after the Chicago Marathon

T.J. had been dealing with an Achilles issue for several months, but on this day, it wasn’t his Achilles that triggered the emergency.

“Achilles wasn’t the issue, ultimately, that caused me to have to stop,” T.J. clarified. As they hit their stride during the marathon, things took a painful turn.

“The Achilles that’s the problem is on my left leg. I catch myself with my right leg going down. And when I do it, I immediately feel the tweak in my right hip and kind of my right butt cheek,” T.J. explained.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes leans up against girlfriend Amy Robach before running the Chicago Marathon

At that moment, T.J. knew something was seriously wrong. “This was a previous injury from my first marathon in 2022—the IT band,” he said, referencing his iliotibial band, which had caused him trouble before.

Amy, watching her partner struggle through the pain, knew things were going downhill fast. “You were literally grunting in pain,” she shared. “It wasn’t until we finally ended up having to stop, and I saw tears running down your face, that I knew it was probably over.”

© Getty Images Amy and TJ detailed the emergency on their podcast

What made things worse was T.J.’s attempt to compensate for his left Achilles injury by relying on his right leg, which ultimately led to his right leg becoming injured as well. “Now I am compensating by putting more weight and emphasis on the left leg, which is already injured, and that is where everything falls apart,” T.J. admitted. “That’s why I fell apart.”

Around mile 21, T.J.’s condition began to rapidly deteriorate. “All of a sudden, you went so pale, and you just started vomiting, like, on the street,” Amy recalled. That’s when things took a serious turn, with paramedics stepping in to assist. “They said, ‘We’re gonna call an ambulance,’ because they just got nervous at that point and understandably so,” she continued.

T.J., visibly shaking and pale, was suffering from more than just pain. “You looked awful,” Amy said. “You were so pale. You were shivering and shaking because you got these wet, sweaty clothes on, and now the wind is whipping, and it was pretty miserable.”

Paramedics informed T.J. that the vomiting was his body’s way of reacting to the pain and trying to adjust to the intense strain.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes shares a photo of girlfriend Amy Robach running the Chicago Marathon

Despite the trauma of the moment, T.J. was already thinking ahead. “Before we even got back to the hotel, my thought was all about how I gotta get healthy for the New York City Marathon in three weeks,” he revealed, showing his determination to bounce back.

Amy, always supportive, responded with love and humor. “I know you’re running, and I’ll definitely cheer you on,” she said. T.J., in his typical playful fashion, quipped, “I don’t need a cheerleader. Obviously, I need a nurse.”

In addition to the physical toll, T.J. shared another moment during the race that contributed to his fall. As he was navigating the course, he had to avoid another participant who was walking in the middle of the route. “I had to go around this pretty sharp curve,” he explained. “I didn’t have time to adjust to a guy [who] for reasons I don’t understand was walking in the middle of the marathon instead of moving over to the side.”

The unexpected interaction caused T.J. to almost fall. “This guy comes, just shocks me as I’m turning,” he said. “I didn’t have time, and I almost fall. And I have to grab onto him to try to go around him. As I was going down, I catch myself on my right leg,” which contributed further to his injury.