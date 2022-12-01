Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes put on united front on GMA after relationship reveal The pair were photographed together on vacation

The show must go on! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes refused to let recent events get in the way of them doing their jobs on Good Morning America on Thursday.

One day after reports surfaced that they were in a romantic relationship, the pair appeared on their show GMA3: What You Need to Know alongside their co-host, Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The pair sat side-by-side and appeared as professional as ever, shocking fans who thought they may have taken the day off to navigate news of their extra-marital connection.

WATCH: Amy Robach throws shade at T.J. Holmes during GMA segment

The Daily Mail broke the news and published pictures of Amy and T.J. in Upstate New York for a romantic weekend getaway two weeks before Thanksgiving.

In the pictures T.J. could be seen grabbing Amy's bottom as they removed groceries from the car, and another snapshot of them holding hands in a vehicle. They were also pictured holding hands in the back of a vehicle.

The publication alleged that both Amy and T.J. split from their respective partners in August. They have since deleted their Instagram accounts too.

Page Six reported their romance began in March when they began training for the New York City marathon together.

Amy and T.J. took a break from GMA

Amy has been married to actor, Andrew Shue, for 12 years. Shas two daughters, Annie and Ava, from her former marriage to Tim McIntosh, and she has also been a stepmother to Andrew's three sons.

T.J tied the knot with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in 2010 and they have a daughter, Sabine. T.J. is also father to two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden.

The pair are reportedly in a relationship

In 2021 it emerged that Amy and T.J. had become running partners when Amy shared a series of photos on Instagram of them heading off for a jog.

Multiple outlets have also reported that Amy and Andrew put their New York apartment on the market back in September and it recently sold fo $5.2million.

