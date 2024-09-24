T.J. Holmes in disbelief over big news as Amy Robach and daughter weigh in

Amy Robach is drumming up support for her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, who just received some big news.

The former GMA3 hosts revealed her partner has been nominated for People's Sexiest Man Alive Readers' Choice Poll and she's rallying the troops to vote for him.

Amy seemed confident in her man's nod for sexiest podcast host, and said the outlet had "great taste" for recognising his good looks, while T.J. seemed unsure.

He took to Instagram with a photo of the nominations, in which his picture was alongside, Glen Powell's.

T.J. wrote: "This is shaping up to be a “it’s just an honor to be nominated” situation for me. (Really, @people … you had to put me next to Glen?!) #sexiestman."

While he seemed in disbelief, his fans assured him he deserved it. Even Amy's daughter, Annalise, weighed in and commented: "T.J. has my vote!!"

The couple have carved out a successful new career for themselves as podcasters after they were fired from their positions at ABC when news of their romance came to light almost two years ago.

© Dia Dipasupil Amy and T.J. have been dating since 2022

At the time, they were both married to other people. In a surreal twist, Amy's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, and T.J.'s ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, have since found love with one another.

Though neither Andrew nor Marilee — who was married to T.J. from 2010 to 2023 and together welcomed daughter Sabine — have said much about their relationship, the former, in a rare personal update, maintained he was "very happy."

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebeg are dating

During a recent episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., the partners reflected on the moment they lost their jobs and confessed they wished they had "set the record straight" sooner.

Speaking to Full House star, Jodie Sweetin, Amy said the media hype didn't help their cause, with T.J. adding: "Us ignoring and not responding cost us jobs, cost us careers. That stuff is so poisonous sometimes and it can do more than just mess with your head. It can have real-world consequences."

© Instagram Amy's daughter gave T.J. the thumbs up too

They also admitted that while working and living together is a blessing, it can also be a curse, and they recently had to reevaluate their romance to make more quality time for one another.

"We are together all the time," Amy said. "But either we were with the kids or we were working, and we were working a lot, which is great, we love to work. But we didn't get to have, like, us time.

The couple live and work together

"We work together and we are in a relationship together and we were friends before as colleagues, so it's a strange thing like you've got the work relationship and then you've got the romantic relationship, and the two actually don't coexist.'

Fortunately, they're in a better place now and say they are more in love than ever.