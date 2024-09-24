Skip to main contentSkip to footer
T.J. Holmes in disbelief over big news as Amy Robach and daughter weigh in
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball 2023

The former ABC co-hosts have been dating for two years 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
28 minutes ago
Amy Robach is drumming up support for her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, who just received some big news. 

The former GMA3 hosts revealed her partner has been nominated for People's Sexiest Man Alive Readers' Choice Poll and she's rallying the troops to vote for him. 

Amy seemed confident in her man's nod for sexiest podcast host, and said the outlet had "great taste" for recognising his good looks, while T.J. seemed unsure. 

He took to Instagram with a photo of the nominations, in which his picture was alongside, Glen Powell's. 

T.J. wrote: "This is shaping up to be a “it’s just an honor to be nominated” situation for me. (Really, @people … you had to put me next to Glen?!) #sexiestman."

While he seemed in disbelief, his fans assured him he deserved it. Even Amy's daughter, Annalise, weighed in and commented: "T.J. has my vote!!"

The couple have carved out a successful new career for themselves as podcasters after they were fired from their positions at ABC when news of their romance came to light almost two years ago. 

Amy Robach in a black dress and TJ Holmes in a suit© Dia Dipasupil
Amy and T.J. have been dating since 2022

At the time, they were both married to other people. In a surreal twist, Amy's ex-husband, Andrew Shue, and T.J.'s ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, have since found love with one another.

Though neither Andrew nor Marilee — who was married to T.J. from 2010 to 2023 and together welcomed daughter Sabine — have said much about their relationship, the former, in a rare personal update, maintained he was "very happy."

Compositie picture, Andrew Shue poses on red carpet on left and on the right, Marilee Fiebeg sits in a chair and looks to her right
Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebeg are dating

During a recent episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., the partners reflected on the moment they lost their jobs and confessed they wished they had "set the record straight" sooner. 

Speaking to Full House star, Jodie Sweetin, Amy said the media hype didn't help their cause, with T.J. adding:  "Us ignoring and not responding cost us jobs, cost us careers. That stuff is so poisonous sometimes and it can do more than just mess with your head. It can have real-world consequences."

Amy Robach's daughter Annalise is moving to Spain© Instagram
Amy's daughter gave T.J. the thumbs up too

They also admitted that while working and living together is a blessing, it can also be a curse, and they recently had to reevaluate their romance to make more quality time for one another. 

"We are together all the time," Amy said. "But either we were with the kids or we were working, and we were working a lot, which is great, we love to work. But we didn't get to have, like, us time. 

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
The couple live and work together

"We work together and we are in a relationship together and we were friends before as colleagues, so it's a strange thing like you've got the work relationship and then you've got the romantic relationship, and the two actually don't coexist.' 

Fortunately, they're in a better place now and say they are more in love than ever. 

