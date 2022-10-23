Amy Robach steps out with look-alike daughter for fun night in New York City The two were smiling ear to ear

Amy Robach has been making sure to get in some nice quality time with her two daughters, Ava and Annalise McIntosh, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The star shared a sweet glimpse into her latest outing alongside Ava, 20, during which they sang and danced the night away at a concert in New York City.

Not only was the adorable photo of the two of them so sweet, but fans couldn't get over how much they look alike.

Amy took to Instagram to share that she had taken her daughter to Brandi Carlile's latest concert in Madison Square Garden.

She posted a mid-concert selfie alongside her daughter, where the two are both glowing and smiling ear to ear as they listen to the singer's latest hits.

The two are indisputably mother and daughter with their matching blue eyes, and looked extra alike as they both styled their hair back and had the same wide grin.

The two seem to have had a blast

"Girls night out for @brandicarlile," the Good Morning America host wrote in her caption alongside a pink heart emoji, and her daughter gave her mom some love by writing: "Love you," with a red heart emoji.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the mother-daughter duo and note their similarities to one another, writing: "Which one is the daughter and which one is the mother," and: "So beautiful! Love the fun on each of your faces," as well as: "Gorgeous smiles!"

Amy recently also had a nice outing with her other daughter

Amy's daughters' have gotten some great outings with their mom as of late, as her previous post on Instagram is yet another selfie with her youngest daughter, who goes by Annie.

She shared a photo in which they are huddled close to each other while attending a University of Georgia Bulldogs football game. Amy is seen packing on the team spirit, wearing a UGA cap and she captioned her photo with: "Gooooooo Dawgs."

