Sydney Sweeney is completely unrecognizable in latest photos

Sydney Sweeney shocked fans when she was snapped on the set of her new film this week, looking completely unrecognizable from her usual blonde bombshell persona.

The Euphoria star will appear as the trailblazing female boxer Christy Martin for a new biopic on her incredible life; to get into character, Sydney sported a short brunette wig, a blue bandana and a bare face.

She wore a blue zip-up jacket over a brown sweater, paired with black pants that transformed her from screen siren to boxing legend.

Recommended video You may also like Sydney Sweeney stars in trailer for Immaculate

The 27-year-old will tell Christy's story, which spans everything from putting women's boxing on the map to the abuse she suffered at the hands of her husband and trainer, James Martin; he went to jail after attempting to murder her in 2010 in a horrific attack.

Sydney spoke to Deadline in May about how she prepared for the role and the importance of telling Christy's story.

"I grappled and did kickboxing from 12 to 19 years old," she said. "I've been itching to get back into the ring, train and transform my body."

© BackGrid Sydney looked unrecognizable in character as boxer Christy Martin

She continued: "Christy's story isn't a light one. It's physically and emotionally demanding. There's a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."

Sydney went on to explain the boxer's cultural significance to the outlet. "Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse."

"I'm passionate about the fighting world; Christy's story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains."

© The Ring Magazine Christy became America's most well-known female boxer

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn't allow it to defeat her. It's powerful and emotional," she finished.

For her part, Christy is excited to see Sydney take on the role; she spoke to TMZ about the upcoming film and what it means to her as a survivor of domestic violence.

"I think [Sydney] is young, hot, talented and about to make a movie that in 20+ years, fathers will watch with their daughters to make them aware of domestic violence," she said.

© Getty The actress expressed how honored she was to tell Christy's inspiring story

"I want this movie to bring awareness to domestic violence, the challenge of sexuality and overall underdog story," she continued.

"I am a coal miner's daughter from a small town in southern West Virginia that made an impact in a sport that wasn't taken seriously- women's boxing."

© Alex Menendez The boxing legend hopes the film will raise awareness of domestic violence

Christy was the only female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated and signed with the iconic promoter Don King to become America's most recognizable female boxer.

This foray into the world of biopics is no new change for Sydney; she has starred in a slew of films and TV shows since her rise to fame and made sure to diversify her acting experience.

In the past 12 months, her films Immaculate, Anyone But You, Marvel's Madame Web and Eden have all been released, putting her on the map as a hard-working and talented actress post-Euphoria.