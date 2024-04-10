Elsa Hosk wows in plunging dress with shock hair transformation

Elsa Hosk stunned fans with a brand new look, as she showed off her stunning hair transformation.

Wearing a white long dress with a plunging neckline that tied into a bow around the cleavage to make a keyhole around her ribs, Elsa opted for a minimal look with white stilettos to show off her brand new short chop.

© @elsahosk Instagram Elsa debuts her brand new look

The former Victoria's Secret Angel was famous for her long, flowing blonde mermaid hair - yet in her latest, sultry campaign for HELSA studio, Elsa opted for a "Minimal 90s" look.

Her shorter hair was slicked back and retro, stopping at the nape of her neck. Her blonde hair had a grunge element in that it was still wavy, yet tendrils of her locks hung effortlessly over her face.

In the new campaign, Elsa posed on top of a high-rise building, surrounded by a breathtaking skyline as she showed off her taut physique, putting her hands on her hips as she showed off her incredible side profile.

The star also sported a nude tube top for the look. She captioned a series of headshots on Instagram: "Did a thing", and her fans subsequently went wild over her transformation.

© @elsahosk Instagram Elsa kept her style low-key to show off the brand new haircut

"Only you can pull this hairstyle off, I would look like a toe", one person wrote. Another added that they were "obsessed" with the look.

"Slayyyy. You’re rocking the short hair! You’re gorgeous!" A third commented, while a fourth predicted that this would be an immediate hit trend: "And the new hair cut trend starts NOW".

© @elsahosk Instagram Elsa looked sun-kissed with her new look

For the past couple of years, more and more celebrities have been sporting short hair, whether it's French bobs or Italian bobs, or pixie cuts. With her new cropped do, Elsa joins the likes of Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Lily Allen in opting for a shorter look.

It's been a busy few years for Elsa, who became a mom in 2021 when she gave birth to Tuulikki Joan Daly with her partner, British businessman Tom Daly.

Sharing a photo of the family in bed, Elsa wrote: "Happiest day of my life meeting you. Proudest moment in my life giving birth to you."

The Swedish supermodel added: "Named after two strong women, my mom and my grandma-in-law, you came Into this world like super-woman with your fist next to your face. We will love you forever, baby Tuuli."