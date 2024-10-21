Romeo Beckham's ex Mia Regan makes first appearance since he went public with his new romance

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan split amicably after five years in February of this year.

At the time, the childhood sweethearts released heartfelt statements, explaining why they'd gone their separate ways.

Romeo wrote: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," while Mia added: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

© Getty Images Romeo and Mia split in February 2024

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red hearts.

While they split on good terms, it can't have been an easy week for Mia, given her ex went public with his new girlfriend, photographer Gray Sorrenti.

No matter how friendly a split, it's always hard to see someone you love move on, but the 21-year-old model put on a brave face on to attend Disney's new House of Mouse event in London last week.

Mia pulled out all the style stops, wearing fashion-forward knee-high boots, a knee-length plaid skirt and a high-necked sleeveless top.

© Getty Mia Regan looked glowing

She wore her signature blonde hair slicked back, smiling for photographers and posing with Heartstopper actor Sebastian Croft.

© Getty Sebastian Croft and Mia Regan are good friends

The fashionable pair are firm friends, attending Wimbledon together this summer and regularly chatting at industry parties.

Who is Romeo Beckham's new girlfriend?

Victoria Beckham was a big fan of Mia, even collaborating with her on a capsule denim collection and inviting her to sit front row at her Fashion Week show, despite no longer dating her son, so whoever Romeo was involved with next certainly had big shoes to fill.

Luckily for Romeo's new love, she seems to have Victoria's approval. Gray Sorrenti, 23, is the daughter of one of VB's long-term collaborators, Mario Sorrenti, and Victoria even follows Gray on Instagram.

© Getty Gray is a talent in her own right

David Beckham follows Gray too, and they have a joint passion for gardening, so we're sure she'll fit right into the family.

While Gray and Romeo were spending time together in New York, the photographer has now flown to Paris – and it's not clear whether her Beckham beau has joined her in the city of love. We'll keep our eyes peeled…