Romeo Beckham 'looks so much like his dad' David in loved-up photo with girlfriend Mia

Romeo Beckham had fans all saying the same thing on Thursday when he shared his latest loved-up photo alongside his model girlfriend, Mia Regan.

Whilst the 21-year-old has followed in his football star Dad's footsteps careerwise, the InterMiami player had his cohort of loyal followers complimenting on his physical likeness to his father whilst he and his beau posed for a full-length snap in a lavish hotel room.

The couple posed in a lavish bathroom

The photo was a behind-the-scenes moment from their appearance at the Beckham Netflix docuseries premiere last week. Mia looked completely flawless in a slinky low-back satin gown. Meanwhile, Romeo looked super stylish in a pair of chocolate brown trousers and a khaki-beige vest as he hugged his beloved.

Romeo opted to share the snap without a caption but Mia was quick to weigh in with a string of kissing face emojis. "You look very much like your dad," one commented alongside a flame emoji. A second added: "Chip off the old block."

Others commented that he will be following in the footsteps of his elder brother, Brooklyn, who wed his now-wife, Nicola Peltz in April last year, "They'll be married soon," one wrote. Another added: "You two are so beautiful."

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was the ultra-luxe black and white bathroom the pair were posing in. The impeccable room boasted floor-to-ceiling white marble and black tiles, mirrors from every angle, and a white spoon bath adorned with ornate white legs.

© Karwai Tang The Beckham clan were out in full force

The pair couldn't have looked more in love in the sweet snap. Mia's side-on pose allowed her slick blonde bun and glamorous makeup to be put on full display. She also opted for a slick of cherry red lipstick, adding a punchy kick to her all-black ensemble.

The Beckham clan were out in full force to support David at the premiere last Tuesday. Brooklyn brought his actress wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and the youngest of the brother trio, Cruz, was also there to support his dad.

Following the event, all three of the Beckham boys marked the occasion with a 'brotherhood' tattoo and headed to Soho in London to visit celebrity-verified tattoo artist Pablo, known as Certified Letter Boy.

Brooklyn and Romeo opted to have their new inking on their legs whereas, Cruz chose to have the family stamp across his hand. It's not the first time Romeo has paid Pablo a visit as he also chose him to imitate one of David's tattoos on his arm.