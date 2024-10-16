Romeo Beckham kisses new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti during romantic New York outing

The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was seen kissing Gray, a budding photographer, as the two strolled through the city streets, clearly enjoying each other's company.
Fashion model Romeo cut a casual figure, rocking a white vest with slouchy ripped jeans and a backwards-facing black cap.
You may also like
Gray, the daughter of fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, coordinated with Romeo, wearing a white cropped top underneath a striped pale blue shirt and white-washed jeans.
The lovebirds appeared smitten with one another, pausing to share a kiss and affectionate glances as they explored the city together.
Keep scrolling to see more pictures...
1/7
Their New York outing marks the first time, the couple have been seen publicly displaying affection, signaling that their romance is blossoming.
2/7
Romeo, who previously dated model Mia Regan, has recently walked away from his football career to pursue on in the fashion world while Gray continues to make waves in the fashion industry as a photographer.
3/7
Gray's father Mario is best known for shooting Kate Moss in the 90s Calvin Klein Obsession ads as well as his nude photographs of models for Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.
4/7
Gray, meanwhile, has photographed A-listers, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber for Saint Laurent, as well as Marc Jacobs, Rihanna and Jennifer Aniston. She even photographed Romeo for Saint Laurent in July 2022, which may have been where they first met.