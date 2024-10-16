Romeo Beckham kisses new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti during romantic New York outing

Love seems to be in the air for Romeo Beckham and his new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti, as the new couple were spotted sharing a tender moment during a romantic outing in New York City this week.

The 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham was seen kissing Gray, a budding photographer, as the two strolled through the city streets, clearly enjoying each other's company.

© Goff Photos Romeo Beckham and Gray Sorrenti confirm they are dating

Fashion model Romeo cut a casual figure, rocking a white vest with slouchy ripped jeans and a backwards-facing black cap.

Gray, the daughter of fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, coordinated with Romeo, wearing a white cropped top underneath a striped pale blue shirt and white-washed jeans.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's best marriage moments

The lovebirds appeared smitten with one another, pausing to share a kiss and affectionate glances as they explored the city together.

Keep scrolling to see more pictures...

1/ 7 © Goff Photos Their New York outing marks the first time, the couple have been seen publicly displaying affection, signaling that their romance is blossoming.



2/ 7 © Goff Photos Romeo, who previously dated model Mia Regan, has recently walked away from his football career to pursue on in the fashion world while Gray continues to make waves in the fashion industry as a photographer.

3/ 7 © Goff Photos Gray's father Mario is best known for shooting Kate Moss in the 90s Calvin Klein Obsession ads as well as his nude photographs of models for Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.



4/ 7 © Goff Photos Gray, meanwhile, has photographed A-listers, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber for Saint Laurent, as well as Marc Jacobs, Rihanna and Jennifer Aniston. She even photographed Romeo for Saint Laurent in July 2022, which may have been where they first met.



5/ 7 © Goff Photos Romeo announced that he and model Mia had gone their separate ways after five years together in February with a heartfelt Instagram post. "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," Romeo told his followers.

6/ 7 © Goff Photos Mia, 21, followed by sharing a selfie of the pair on her Instagram Stories, writing: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. "We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.