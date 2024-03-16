Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan pictured holding hands weeks after announcing split

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan appear to have rekindled their relationship after being spotted together just weeks after announcing their split.

The pair were seen holding hands on a laid-back shopping trip in West London. Romeo, 21, wore a pair of grey sweatpants, a charcoal T-shirt and trainers, while Mia looked fresh-faced wearing a green bomber jacket, slouchy jeans and a pair of chunky boots.

© SplashNews.com Romeo and Mia were pictured holding hands

The footballer, 21, announced that he and model Mia had gone their separate ways after five years together in February with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will," Romeo told his followers.

© SplashNews.com The pair looked casual for their day out in London

Mia, 21, followed by sharing a selfie of the pair on her Instagram Stories, writing: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.

© Dominic Lipinski Romeo and Mia shocked fans when they announced their separation in February

While the couple had gone their separate ways, Mia still showed her support for Romeo's mum Victoria Beckham during her Paris Fashion Week runway show earlier this month. The model looked chic in a grey mini dress paired with a pair of black boots and a matching coat.

© Darren Gerrish Mia sat with the rest of the Beckhams for Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

Romeo was the only member of the Beckham clan not to attend the show. Forever the supportive husband, David was joined by his and Victoria's children, Brooklyn, 25, Cruz, 19, Harper 12, and Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz for the occasion.

Romeo and Mia first began dating in 2019, but it wasn't until December 2023 that they hinted they had moved in together. Romeo shared a photo on his Instagram that showed him posing in front of an extravagant Christmas tree, in what appeared to be the couple's living room.

© Instagram Romeo gave a glimpse into the couple's swanky home at Christmas

The teenage sweethearts have split in the past, temporarily calling it quits back in 2022, although Romeo and Mia rekindled their relationship several months later.