Romeo Beckham announces split from girlfriend Mia Regan 'after five years of love'

Romeo Beckham has announced that he and his girlfriend Mia Regan have called time on their relationship "after five years of love".

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, David Beckham's son shared a throwback photo of the couple enjoying a hike alongside the words: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will".

© Instagram The couple announced their split on social media

Budding model Mia also took to her personal Instagram account to announce their split. She wrote: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.

© Instagram Mia and Romeo started dating in 2019

News of the split comes after the former couple moved into Romeo's swanky London pad. While much of the Beckham family's London home is decked out in monochrome furniture, Romeo's taste is more adventurous, with he and Mia adding neon splashes of colour around their first home together.

Together, they adorned their flat with bright neon lights and framed football shirts, with a Messi shirt taking centre stage. Legendary player Lionel Messi is on David's soccer team, Inter Miami, who Romeo used to play for before he switched to Brentford U21, allowing him to be London-based, spending more time with Mia in their first home together.

© Getty Images Romeo and Mia at The Fashion Awards in 2023

Prior to moving in together, the couple briefly split in July 2022. At the time of their separation, a source said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

News of their rekindled romance emerged in November 2022 when Mia appeared to feature on Romeo's social media. Despite going from strength to strength in recent years, it seems that the duo have now called time on their relationship for good.