Romeo Beckham confirms new relationship with Gray Sorrenti after amorous display

Romeo Beckham has gone relationship public with his new girlfriend Gray Sorrenti after showing a very loved-up display in New York.

© Getty Romeo was last spotted two weeks ago at Paris Fashion Week

The 22-year-old former footballer appeared relaxed as he walked around the Big Apple, holding hands with photographer Gray and sharing kisses.

Beyond a budding romance with the Beckhams' second-born, Gray has her own connection to the celebrity lifestyle.

© Getty Gray is a talent in her own right

As well as being a photographer herself, she is also the daughter of fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, best known for shooting Kate Moss in the 90s Calvin Klein Obsession ads as well as his nude photographs of models for Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

Gray has also photographed A-listers, including Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber for Saint Laurent, as well as Marc Jacobs, Rihanna and Jennifer Aniston.

She even photographed Romeo for Saint Laurent in July 2022, which may have been where they first met.

It will be Romeo's first public relationship since splitting from model Mia Regan, who he'd been with since the pair were teenagers.

Sharing an emotional post via Instagram, Romeo wrote: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

© Getty Images Romeo and Mia were romantically involved for five years

Mia echoed the sentiment on her own Instagram page, sharing a sweet tribute to her former partner.

"This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature.

"We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.

© Instagram Mia and Romeo started dating in 2019

There was some uncertainty as to their relationship status after the couple were pictured holding hands and enjoying a date at Chiltern Firehouse just a few weeks after their split was announced.

Following his PDA-filled outing with new flame Gray, it appears the former couple have moved on from each other.

Romeo has also embarked on a new career trajectory in recent months, deciding not to sign a contract for a return to Premier League team Brentford B in September. He is instead following in the footsteps of his famous mum turning to the fashion world, having signed with a fashion agency.

He recently walked the runway for Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week.