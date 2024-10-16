Victoria Beckham already approves of son Romeo's new girlfriend – here's proof

It's a turbulent time in the romantic lives of the Beckham boys. Both Cruz, 19, and Romeo, 22, debuted new relationships in recent weeks, and anyone with kids will know that meeting your child's new partner is a big deal.

While Cruz's new girlfriend, 28-year-old Jackie Apostel, raised eyebrows due to the nine-year age gap between the couple, we suspect Victoria is a big fan of Romeo's new girlfriend, in fact, VB might even have had a hand in setting them up.

Gray is the daughter of Victoria’s friend and collaborator, fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti, with whom Victoria has worked since 2019.

Of her work with Gray's dad, VB said: "I am behind the camera with Mario all day," hinting that she shares a close relationship with Romeo's potential new in-law.

Victoria clearly knows Gray, following her on Instagram, which is a clear sign of approval in the land of A-List mothers! She only follows 272 people, so it's impressive that Gray made the cut.

While she works as a photographer, Gray's Instagram bio simply states "gardener", a hobby she and Romeo's dad, David Beckham have in common.

David is vocal about his love of the outdoor life, regularly sharing snaps of himself walking their family dogs, harvesting crops he's grown and tending to his bee hives.

David also follows Gray, hinting at further closeness in the family.

Perhaps tellingly, Victoria does not follow Cruz's new love, Jackie Apostel, who recently shared videos of Cruz playing his guitar on the sofa in LA, suggesting they're spending plenty of downtime together.

Victoria Beckham as a mother-in-law

Victoria Beckham's relationship with the partners of her sons has been called into question many times over the years, with rumours of a strained relationship with Brooklyn Beckham's wife, Nicola Peltz swirling.

The two women were believed to be feuding, despite regularly supporting each other via social media and in real life at events, such as VB's Paris Fashion Week shows. Nicola shot down rumours of a dislike between the pair, telling Cosmopolitan: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud."

Victoria certainly seems to adore her daughter-in-law, with videos of the pair hugging on the beach and spending holidays together a regular feature on VB's Instagram.

She was also close with Romeo's ex, Mia Regan, who attended the Beckham matriarch's Fashion Week show in March, despite splitting with Romeo the month before.

While Mia and Romeo are no more, VB has two new women to get to know, as both Jackie and Gray look to be permanent fixtures in her son's lives.