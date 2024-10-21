Savannah Guthrie reveals unfortunate mishap during time away with Today co-stars

Savannah Guthrie had the most epic of getaways over the weekend, but it ended in a bit of a mishap.

This past Friday, the Today Show anchor, along with her colleagues Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and their kids, got the VIP treatment in Miami as Taylor Swift returned to the stage for the last leg of her Eras Tour spectacle.

But as she tried to get back to New York City in time for work on Monday, a flight delay had her cutting it quite close.

Following the epic Swiftie weekend, Savannah took to her Instagram and revealed that her weekend ended in a major flight delay.

The veteran TV anchor documented the journey on her Stories, sharing photos of how her kids entertained themselves during the four-hour delay by making friendship bracelets and the gate, and she wrote: "In their 'flight is delayed four hours and counting so we may as well break out the bead kits with other delayed kids who we just met' era."

She also took a picture of the bathroom hallway, and shared: "In my 'sitting in the airport restroom because his is the only place the Miami airport has chargers' era," and joked she was "down bad," referring to Taylor song from her most recent The Tortured Poets Department album.

© Instagram The kids made the best of the situation

Savannah finally capped off her flight delay saga with one last clip of her kids, Vale and Charley, who she shares with husband Michael Feldman, passed out in the car on their way back home.

© Instagram Savannah documented the almost six hour delay on Stories

Though they seemingly made it back mere hours before she was meant to be on air at NBC studios, both she and Hoda were there bright and early at their usual anchor slots, and raved over how "amazing" the show was.

© Instagram The weekend was a blast nonetheless

Over at the show, she shared: "Yes we got to go, it happened, it was amazing," and noted: "Even Charlie, he's not a Swiftie but he is now."

© Instagram The Today hosts are good friends IRL

Hoda then complimented the shirt that he wore, which read: "Listening to the kind of music she doesn't like," a lyric from Taylor's classic "You Belong With Me" from her 2008 Fearless album.

Prior to her return to work, Savannah also shared on her Instagram, with photos of the night: "I was there I was there… thank you, @taylorswift, beautiful Tree and the entire epically amazing #TeamTaylor for the night of our lives," referring to Taylor's famed representative, Tree Paine.