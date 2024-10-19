Today stars Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager closer than ever at Taylor Swift concert amid shock exit news

While Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie may have been absent from the October 18 episode of Today, they still managed to spend some time together as they caught the re-opening show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

© @jennabhager Instagram Hoda, Savannah and Jenna at the Taylor Swift concert

In fact, as they headed to the Miami concert, it seems that they had something of a Today Show reunion, hanging out with Jenna Bush Hager and Craig Melvin's wife Lindsay Czarniak at the show.

© @savannahguthrie Instagram Savannah and the family see Taylor Swift

A photo of Hoda, Savannah and Jenna saw the trio beaming as they paid tribute to the singer. Hoda wore a shirt which said "SWIFT 89" in reference to the Taylor's 1989 album, while Savannah's shirt read "I was there, I was there", lyrics from the song "All Too Well."

Jenna opted for a simple pink top and jeans combo that looked straight out of the "Cruel Summer" singer's Lover era. All three wore a number of friendship bracelets on their wrists.

© @savannahguthrie Savannah and Jenna's kids hung out at the show

Savannah could be seen attending the show with her husband Michael Feldman and their two kids Vale and Charley, as the family dressed up especially. Like his wife, Mike paid tribute to Taylor's "All Too Well" song with a shirt slogan that read "knows every song (all too well)."

© NBC Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show

Meanwhile, Savannah's daughter Vale opted for a simple black dress and leather jacket for a look that paid homage to the Reputation era, and Charley wore a shirt that said "Iistening to the kind of music she doesn't like," which is a lyric from "You Belong With Me."

Her kids caught up with close friend Jenna's own daughters Mila and Poppy, who Vale could be seen spending time with as they excitedly made their way to their seats.

No doubt, Savannah and Jenna will be looking to spend more time with Hoda before she exits Today at the start of 2025 after 17 years of anchoring it. When the 60-year-old made the announcement she was leaving live on television, both her co-anchors could be seen looking emotional at the news.

Savannah said of her colleague's exit from the show: "I'll hold it down," when Hoda leaves in 2025, adding: "I got my Carson [Daly] and Craig [Melvin]. The whole crew."

She continued that she was "shocked but not surprised" by the news, telling People that the duo had already had "many, many conversations about life and what does it mean in our hopes and our dreams, and I knew that 60 was a big moment and where she's thinking a lot about just how she wants to spend the rest of her day. So I wasn't surprised."