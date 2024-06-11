Savannah Guthrie says she's landed unexpected gig in 'breaking news' post

Savannah Guthrie has a busy job working as an anchor on one of America's biggest morning news shows, and has also written several best-selling books, not to mention balancing all of this while raising two young children.

And now, it looks as if the Today Show star will be adding another string to her bow, all thanks to Steve Carrell!

On Tuesday's Today, the actor appeared on the program, revealing that if he made a third Anchorman movie, Savannah would need to be in it too. In the video, which you can watch below, Savannah was more than delighted at the news, and shared a link to it on her own Instagram feed shortly after coming off air.

She wrote next to the clip: "Breaking news, I have been cast in Anchorman 3 and he definitely was not just being polite," alongside a crying with laughter face emoji.

Savannah has had a busy year so far, having released a new book, Mostly What God Does, in February.

Savannah Guthrie said her "film offer" was "breaking news" following a fun segment on Today

She was nervous to write such a personal book but received a lot of support from her family and Today Show co-stars both during the writing process and after publishing it.

The book was a hit with readers from the get go, and Amazon's site even crashed for a day due to the high level of users trying to purchase a copy online.

© Getty Images Savannah might soon be adding actress to her long list of roles

Savannah held a star-studded book launch party the week her book hit the shelves, which was attended by her co-stars including Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones, as well as Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts.

Her husband Michael Feldman and two children, Vale, nine, and Charles, seven, also attended, as did HELLO!.

Savannah Guthrie with her husband and children at her book launch in NYC

Savannah dedicated her book to her two young children. The star has been incredibly honest about her journey to motherhood and the challenges she faced, and as a result, has helped many other women going through similar situations not feel so alone.

Savannah was 42 when she had her first child but she said she didn't purposefully delay having children. "I didn’t have my act together," she admitted to People magazine.

Savannah Guthrie with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager at her book launch

"I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better. So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works.

At the time of her comments, she was pregnant with Charles and continued tearfully: "I think that's why I feel such an acute level of gratitude about getting to have a baby. Because I know how late it is in the game, you know?

Savannah with husband Mike Feldman and their two children

"I’m a person of faith. It feels like the greatest embrace from God that I can imagine, to get to have a baby. And to get to have a second is just beyond."

Savannah also opened up to her Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, about the challenges of trying to become a second-time mom slightly later in life.

Savannah Guthrie and her children

"The older I got, when that kept not happening to me, I was heartbroken for a lot of years," she said. The star confessed that while she was incredibly happy with her career, a family was what she really wanted.

"You work in a job like ours and it's so public, people think, 'Oh my gosh, that must have been the thing that you focused on your whole life. That must have been your dream. That must have been the only thing you worked for,'" she added. "In the end, all I ever wanted was just to have a family."