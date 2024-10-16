Savannah Guthrie taken aback by Today co-host's surprise revelation: 'Who are you?'

The hosts of the Today Show have been working together for so many years now that they've gotten the art of playful teasing and witty banter down to a science.

Such was the case on the latest iteration of the morning news show, as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin sat down to break some of the day's biggest news and stories in lifestyle and entertainment.

One such moment occurred when the trio spoke about the new Lifetime original holiday movie inspired by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance titled Christmas in the Spotlight, about a pop star who falls for a football player.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Savannah Guthrie stuns fans in Taylor Swift bodysuit as she dances on stage with daughter on Today

After sharing the story, Craig, 45, pointed out to his co-hosts: "Sometimes I think people forget that Taylor Swift grew up on a Christmas tree farm," drawing a connection between the film and its subject.

The inkling of Swiftie knowledge from Craig threw Savannah, 52, and Hoda, 60, both very public Swifties, for a loop, with the former saying: "She did?" and the latter adding: "How did you know that?"

"I'm a Swiftie!" Craig quipped back, and their co-anchor Al Roker could be heard loudly laughing in the background, as Savannah sat there in mock disbelief. "I'm a low-key closet Swiftie," he added, and Savannah joked back: "Dropping knowledge, I love it!"

© NBC Savannah, Craig and Hoda got to talking about Lifetime's new line-up of holiday movies

She turned to Hoda and even quietly added: "I had no idea," and as Craig tried to move on with their stories, Savannah quipped: "What else do you know?" A flustered Craig responded: "That's actually it, that's the extent of my Taylor knowledge."

EXCLUSIVE: Al Roker delivers hopeful update on Hoda Kotb's Today departure

This topic came back up once again during the Pop Start segment later into the show, when Dylan Dreyer unveiled the full Lifetime holiday line-up, including Christmas in the Spotlight, which Craig deemed "ripped from the headlines."

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis' romance is inspiring a new movie for Lifetime

He closed off the segment by saying he was "so excited" for the new films, and this time, both Hoda and Al chimed in at the same time: "No you're not," and Savannah threw in: "Who are you?"

MORE: Savannah Guthrie hints at Today show exit after Hoda Kotb's shocking departure news

Craig confessed that he was just saying it for the bit, and his co-anchor continued: "Knowing about Taylor Swift, claiming to like those movies," and Craig even had to clarify: "That was a joke, the second part," and Dylan replied: "I figured that," while the rest chuckled.

© Instagram Savannah is a noted Swiftie and has been to the Eras Tour herself

Savannah, in particular, is a huge fan of Taylor's, having seen the pop superstar live during the Eras Tour and taking her daughter Vale with her, who is also quite the superfan.

MORE: Craig Melvin's Today co-host wishes him luck as he makes bold statement

In fact, last year for Halloween, the NBC anchor dressed up as Taylor in the style of her iconic Eras bejeweled bodysuit, with a long blonde wig boasting curtain bangs and a cape reveal as she performed with a mic and a troop of backup dancers on the show.

© Shutterstock Savannah dressed up as Taylor for Halloween last year

The mom-of-two spoke with HELLO! on the plaza last year, and confessed that she was really falling in love with the bangs and having longer hair. When asked whether she wanted the style for herself, she admitted: "I really enjoyed being Taylor for a minute, I've never had hair this long and we've got the bangs going. It's so fun!"