Zayn Malik's love story with Gigi Hadid - and real reason for split

Zayn Malik has recently announced new dates for his US tour, which he has rescheduled in the wake of sadly losing his friend and former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, who tragically died on 16 October.

The singer, 31, shared the update on his social media and has received overwhelming support from his fans, who are more than understanding about his need to process the shocking news.

Like Liam, Zayn shot to fame as one-fifth of the global superstar boyband who were formed on The X Factor. After five years of selling millions of records, all members embarked on solo careers, and Zayn became adored for his hits like 'Pillow Talk', 'Love Like This' and 'Dusk Till Dawn'.

© Getty Zayn Malik has rescheduled his upcoming tour

The chat-topper is heading out on his Stairway to the Sky tour in support of his most recent album release, Room Under the Stairs.

But away from his successful career in music, the star is also a proud father to his daughter.

He and supermodel Gigi Hadid welcomed a child together back in 2020, almost five years after they became an item.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Gigi and Zayn at the MET Gala in 2016

The pair are no longer together but continue to co-parent their little one.

Find out all about their romance history, the reasons behind their split and their family life.

How Zayn and Gigi Hadid met

Fans of Zayn will know that before his relationship with Gigi, he was engaged to Little Mix singer, Perrie Edwards. The couple dated for four years but called it quits in August 2015.

Meanwhile, Gigi hadn't long broken up with Jonas Brother singer, Joe Jonas. In November of that year, Zayn attended a Victoria's Secret fashion show at which he met supermodel Gigi.

© Dominique Charriau Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear, 2016

The musician would later reveal to ES Magazine in November 2016 that he had recognised Gigi from her photos and he eventually struck up the courage to chat to her at the fashion show before the pair agreed to go on a date.

Zayn and Gigi then enjoyed a romantic meal at New York restaurant, Gemma. "She's a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself," he said at the time. "She's quite classy and that. She's not arrogant in any way, she's confident. She carries it well. She's cool."

Blossoming romance

After their romantic meal, the couple went from strength to strength and were spotted in public numerous times after their relationship was confirmed.

Gigi and Zayn were spotted leaving Justin Bieber's American Music Awards after-party hand-in-hand, and the pictures were enough to drive fans crazy.

© Gotham Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid seen on January 12, 2018 in New York City

The pair then made things super official in December 2015 when Zayn posted a now-deleted selfie of them on his social media.

Gigi posted this sweet selfie in 2016 View post on Instagram

Gigi appears in the music video for Zayn's first-ever solo single

However, the biggest moment of January 2016 came when Zayn dropped his first-ever solo single, 'Pillow Talk', and, along with it, a steamy music video that featured none other than Gigi herself.

To date, the music video has over one billion streams on YouTube. At this point, the couple hadn't yet spoken out in detail about their romance, only posting the odd photo with minimal captions.

But in April 2016 they took things to new heights with a video shoot for Vogue in which they were kissing and embracing while frolicking around Naples, Italy.

Long-term relationship

Over the course of 2016 and 2017, the couple enjoyed spending plenty of time together both at public events, including the MET Gala, or at home for cosy nights.

But in March 2018, they briefly split with them both sharing at the time that they had a huge amount of respect and adoration for each other but that they were calling time on their relationship.

© Robert Kamau Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik show PDA after leaving a restaurant in NoHo celebrating a birthday on January 11, 2020 in New York City

Apparently it was due to their crazy work schedules and that they had simply grown apart. A few months later, the pair rekindled their love and began working on getting back together.

However, over the course of 2019, the pair were on and off again numerous times with Gigi even starting up a relationship with Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

Pregnancy announcement

In April 2020, while Zayn and Gigi were in quarantine at her mom, Yolanda Hadid's ranch, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported that Gigi was around 20 weeks pregnant.

Gigi then confirmed that the rumours were true while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Obviously, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support.

"I'm trying [to be present for every part of it]. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it."

In late September 2020 their daughter, Khai, was born. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love," Gigi said on Instagram.

Reasons behind their split

In October 2021, it was reported that Gigi and Zayn had once again split. This time, the circumstances were more serious.

TMZ ran a story that Yolanda Hadid claimed Zayn had "struck" her, something he emphatically denied in a statement.

© WWD Yolanda Hadid and Gigi Hadid

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details. I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Shortly after, a friend of the family confirmed to PEOPLE that they were no longer together but were continuing to co-parent.

There was a legal dispute between the family and Zayn pled no contest to four criminal charges of harassment that were filed against him.

© Instagram Gigi with her daughter Khai

After the dispute, Zayn released a statement that read in part: "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in."

He added: "In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

He finished by saying: "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Co-parenting their daughter, Khai

The pair continue to co-parent Khai and, according to reports, are now on amicable terms.

Gigi has shared Father's Day tributes and birthday tributes to Zayn, naming him "Khai's baba", evidence that the pair have put the past behind them and focus on their daughter.

© Instagram Zayn Malik with his daughter, Khai

More recently, Khai turned four and Zayn shared a heartwarming tribute on Instagram: "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter... grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are.

"Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you."