Liam Payne's concerns for son Bear's future - and Cheryl's dream for him

One Direction fans were left heartbroken after Liam Payne's death was confirmed on Wednesday 16 October aged 31.

The singer had shot to fame as one-fifth of the boy band back in 2010 when he auditioned for The X Factor in front of judges Simon Cowell, Dannii Minogue, Louis Walsh and Cheryl Cole.

Following his appearance on the show, One Direction had 14 top-ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200 before they announced their indefinite hiatus in December 2016.

Despite his success, Liam previously opened up about how he would feel if his son Bear – whom he welcomed with Girls Aloud singer Cheryl in 2017 – followed in his footsteps and auctioned for The X Factor.

During an appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, he told host Steven Bartlett the idea of Bear becoming famous was "tricky" because he wanted to both protect him and support his dreams.

"This is a tricky one! I think his mum's hoping he's going to become some sort of yoga person. His mum's very chill these days. He's got the best advice from the parents around him in the long run, I guess.

"I dunno… obviously we've protected his identity to start off with. That's not being pretentious or anything other than the fact I want to give him a chance to be Bear first before he has to be your mum and dad are so-and-so. I made my choice to be where I was at 14/15 so I figure he can make his own choice then too.

"We'll have a good discussion about it, a long discussion because I know what effects that can have too. But I would never stop him from doing something he wanted to do. I'd let him know the risks and I'd tell him what was going to happen better than that," he said.

Looking back at his own parents' approach, Liam added: "My parents didn't really experience any of the things I'd experienced before I got there so they had no idea what I was signing up for.

"Would they change it? Probably not, but they would change some of the things that happened in between, 100 per cent."

2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell.

Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.

Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition. September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.

One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200. December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction.

Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home.

One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square.

The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories.

One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.

One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus. May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May.

Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.

Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK. March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'.

Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

The doting father concluded that he would want Bear to find "something that he enjoys doing every day. And I say that lightly because I think everything that you do - depending on what kind of person you are - becomes annoying at a point.

"I used to think my dad's job was the best job ever, building aeroplanes like adult Lego, but my dad's like, 'Do not end up in that bloody factory.'"

Liam and Cheryl's relationship

The pair – who had a 10-year age gap – met when Liam first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, but their friendship didn't turn romantic until after they became reacquainted in December 2015.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Global Gift Gala in May 2016, before welcoming their son Bear in March 2017.

Liam confirmed their happy news by posting a photo on Instagram alongside the caption: "My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world.

"It’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true."

Following a two-year romance, the 'Strip That Down' singer announced they had split in July 2018.

"Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make," he penned on X, formerly Twitter.

"We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

Cheryl's tribute

Liam died after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina. Cheryl, who dated Liam between 2016 and 2018, took to social media to share a powerful tribute to the late star.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Liam in bed with their newborn son, Cheryl said: "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past few days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in the future.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."

Cheryl concluded: "Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl."

