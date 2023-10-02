Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez: Why Taylor Swift is the shoulder to cry on after a messy Hollywood break-up

When celebrities face the turmoil of public break-ups, they often find solace in the company of a steadfast friend—Taylor Swift. Taylor, renowned for her empathetic and supportive nature, has consistently been a pillar of support for her friends, offering them shelter, company, and solace during tumultuous times.

Sophie Turner

Recently, Taylor, 33, was spotted comforting Sophie Turner, 27, who is embroiled in a contentious split from Joe Jonas, 34.

They were seen dining in New York, joined by friends Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, and Brittany Mahomes. Since Sophie's chaotic split, Taylor has been extending unswerving support and even provided a temporary home for Sophie and her children in her New York apartment.

Sophie, caught in a bitter custody battle, claims she discovered Joe’s divorce filing through the media. Amid legal tumult and accusations, Taylor, who has a shared history with Joe, stood unflinchingly by Sophie’s side, visibly supporting her during nights out in New York, demonstrating the strength of their bond.

© Robert Kamau Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner

Kristen Stewart

Taylor's supporting role isn’t a singular event. She reached out to Kristen Stewart during her painful split from Robert Pattinson. Despite their contrasting public personas, Taylor welcomed Kristen into her Beverly Hills home, providing a refuge after her distressing break-up and moving out of her shared apartment with Robert.

© Raymond Hall Taylor and Cara are long time pals

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is another beneficiary of Taylor’s unwavering friendship. Following her split from St Vincent, Cara, along with Taylor, who had faced a break-up with Tom Hiddleston, found solace in companionship, enjoying nights out in New York.

Their mutual support has stood the test of time, displaying loyalty during professional and personal upheavals, reinforcing the strength and resilience in their friendship.

© Kevin Mazur Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Taylor also played a comforting and match-making role for Gigi Hadid during her split from Zayn Malik. Taylor and her partner, Joe Alwyn, made efforts to help Gigi find new connections, demonstrating Taylor’s heartfelt desire to see her friends find happiness and stability.

© Christopher Polk Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, a long-time friend, has always found Taylor to be a profound source of strength and guidance. From dealing with break-ups to navigating professional decisions, Taylor's advice has been invaluable for Selena. “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift,” Selena revealed.

Their friendship, rooted in mutual respect and shared experiences, is a testament to Taylor's belief in love stories and soul mates, which has significantly impacted Selena's perspective on relationships and faith in love.

She empowers her friends, helping them retain their faith in love and companionship, as evident from Selena’s heartfelt admiration: “I think she’s one of the strongest girls I’ve ever met, to be honest. She’s really strong and very passionate. I love that.”