Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept much of their daughter Khai's life out of the spotlight, but in a touching surprise on her fourth birthday, doting mum Gigi revealed Khai's full name for the very first time.

Fans were thrilled when the 29-year-old model, who shares her only daughter with singer Zayn, shared the unknown detail in a heartfelt birthday post.

© Getty Former couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have marked their daughter's 4th birthday

In a series of images, one of them showed a screenshot of a Descendants-themed scroll that had "Khai Malik" emblazoned across it.

Fans of the former One Direction star, who parted ways from Gigi in 2021, were quick to react, with one writing: "'KHAI MALIK' STOP IM SOBBING." Another said: "'Khai Malik' she's so lucky!!" A third post read: "Khai Malik, Our girl, dusk till dawn… I am really feeling something."

While Gigi and Zayn, 31, have always been fiercely protective of Khai's privacy, both parents marked her 4th birthday with a series of heartwarming images – still protecting her identity.

In the caption, the supermodel gushed: "Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!! She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible - will be in the water from dawn til dusk.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Gigi is a doting mother to one daughter

"She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty. Khai- it is my life's greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life- you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple & beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love !!!! YODA BEST."

Zayn added one photograph of the father-and-daughter duo during a day on the beach, and added: "Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter..

"Grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are."

He concluded: "Four years ago today my life changed forever and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you."

Gigi welcomed her daughter with former One Direction star Zayn in 2020. The couple split in 2021 after an alleged altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, after which the Pillow Talk singer took an extended period away from the spotlight.

