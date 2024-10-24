Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign copies older brother Mason with grown up look

Kourtney Kardashian is a proud mom of four, and they're all growing up so quick. Not only is her youngest, Rocky 13, turning one on November 1, but her other children are all developing their own senses of style and personality.

This was more than evident in one of the latest photos of Reign, courtesy of his aunt Khloé Kardashian, in which he debuted a new hairstyle that made him look just like his older brother Mason.

The nine-year-old rocked thick long hair that covered his forehead and accentuated his natural curls in the photo, as he enjoyed some cake from his aunt Kim Kardashian's birthday bash.

As he looked up beneath his curls, he bore a strong resemblance to his elder brother, aged 14, who recently started rocking his own hair in a longer look.

Since joining Instagram, Mason has shown off his curly look, which appears to be all the rage among his friends, who are also pictured rocking thick curly hairstyles for the ultimate skater look.

For Reign, it makes a stark change from his previous look, as he donned a bold cropped look, with his hair cut short like a buzzcut. Often spotted on The Kardashians show, the nine-year-old isn't afraid to show off his personality in front of the camera.

Back in July, an episode showed that the son of Kourtney and Scott Disick wasn't too keen on his mom's public displays of affection with husband Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182.

While the family were spending time together during their trip to Australia, Reign could be heard saying to his mom: "Mom, stop making out with Travis, bro. Like didn't you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick."

In a confessional, Kourtney clarified: "I think it's a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving. There's nothing wrong with that."

But it seems this is just a part of Reign's character, as the mom-of-four observed in a separate episode that he was developing his father Scott's sense of humor.

In a moment of an episode in which Reign decided to tell his sister Penelope and mom a joke.

She said: "I don't know where he gets his sense of humor, he's like a Jim Carrey," later adding: "I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad. I think he's starting to get that sense of humor. I'm like, just what we need."