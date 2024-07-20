Kourtney Kardashian confesses son is growing up to be just like dad Scott Disick

When it comes to co-parenting, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick keep things cordial as they parent their three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, nine. But as Kourtney made a rare reference to Scott in the latest episode of The Kardashians, it's clear that there's no hard feelings when it comes to their kids.

Scott shares a picture of his son Reign during a dinner out

Kourtney revealed that their youngest son was certainly taking after his father - particularly with his sense of humor. During the episode, the mom-of-four was spending time with the nine-year-old, who was making faces and putting on different voices.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign is starting to look just like brother Mason

"I don't know where he gets his sense of humor, he's like a Jim Carrey," she said in a confessional.

Returning to the scene, Reign decided to tell a story: "Okay, so once upon a time," he said with a pause. "That was the story."

© Ethan Miller Scott and Kourtney in 2011

It seemed his sister didn't appreciate the story or the joke, as she told him: "It's not that funny though."

Back in the confessional, Kourtney revealed: "I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like is dad. I think he's starting to get that sense of humor. I'm like, just what we need."

© @travisbarker Instagram Kourtney and Travis share a kiss

Reign's personality has certainly come to life on The Kardashians, as he isn't afraid to lighten the mood around his mom and stepdad. As he accompanied his family to Australia where Travis was performing on the Blink-182 tour, Reign at one point begged his mom to stop making out with the drummer.

"Mom, stop making out with Travis", he said with an undertone of irritation, as he watched Kourtney embrace the Blink-182 musician. "Like didn't you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick!"

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign - sitting next to brother Mason - sporting cool black nail polish

Kourtney and Travis seemed to take Reign's comments in their stride, laughing them off.

"I think it's a beautiful thing to see parents - especially ones who have had a new baby - be affectionate and loving. There's nothing wrong with that," Kourtney said in the confessional with a smile.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed baby Rocky Thirteen in November, and she hasn't been apart from her little one since. She said that the reason for her closeness was because: "I'm really into attachment parenting. I really don't separate from him," adding: "I feel like my time is dedicated to taking care of my baby and bonding with him."

She took on a similar philosophy with Penelope and Reign, as she told Vogue: "That’s what I did for my last two kids, we didn’t leave the house for the first 40 days. After, you’re super-connected and I love that."