Kourtney Kardashian's step son Landon Barker apologizes to fans after 'rough' show

Landon Barker is following in his father Travis Barker's footsteps as he enters the music industry, as he released his second single, "Over You," earlier this year.

© Instagram Kourtney paid tribute to her stepson on his birthday

He has subsequently played a number of shows since then, playing out a packed room at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, and he has further plans to join his father on a few tour dates with Blink-182, per a report in July 2024.

© @landonasherbarker Instagram Landon apologized to fans following his show

But like many musicians early on in their careers, some performances are better than others. Indeed, the singer, who recently turned 21, took to Instagram to apologize to fans after his show.

He shared on his Story: "Thank you to everyone who came out to the show tn I love you all," adding: "I'm sorry it was a really ruff one for me. [sic]"

This was the second time Landon's found himself having to apologize this month, after being spotted at a party allegedly themed after disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently in prison on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering among other offences.

The 21-year-old broke his silence about the situation, telling fans: "I'd like to come on here and apologize and address the fact that people are saying I had this whole themed birthday party."

© TikTok Landon Barker shares a photo of his friends on his 21st birthday in a TikTok video

Landon revealed that he had yet to have his birthday party, although he went to Nobu with his friends and families and attended a club afterwards on October 9. He further explained that a club promoter had offered them a table and a bottle to attend this event.

© Instagram Landon was treated to a huge balloon arch

While they decided to go to the club, Landon clarified that he wasn't aware of what was going on at first. "Everybody's saying, 'Why didn't you leave right away?' And that was because I didn't know what was going on right away."

"It was a dark environment and all I could see was another table having flashing bottles being brought out," he continued, adding that he couldn't distinguish what the bottles actually were because of the lights underneath.

The 21-year-old only realized they were light-up baby oil bottles once they were brought to their table. "I didn't pick up the bottle once and I did not condone [it]."

© Getty Travis Barker and Landon Barker at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show

Addressing further comments asking why his group decided to wear all-white, Landon shared that his friends had worn a number of different outfits — it was incidental.

"Formal attire is a white top and black pants for most people, it was like a fancy dinner," he continued. "And people just took their jackets off," he explained.