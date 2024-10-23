Kourtney Kardashian stuns in Morticia-inspired plunging black dress with her eerie early Halloween decor in $10m LA home

Kourtney Kardashian is already getting Halloween-ready, and she has the home decor and the costumes to prove it, showing it all off on social media.

The 45-year-old Poosh founder took to her Instagram page with some shots of her home decorated nearly a week before Halloween as the festivities ramp up for the holiday.

"Dinner with my besties," she captioned the many hilarious snaps that showed her dining room filled with skeletons for guests, covered in cobwebs, bat-themed candlestick holders with burning red candles, and plated roses.

Interspersed with those photos were snaps of Kourtney herself against the door frame of her porch in her $10 million Los Angeles home, shared with husband Travis Barker and her four kids, dressed in a plunging full-length black figure-hugging dress with batwing sleeves, perfectly Morticia Addams inspired.

Her sister Khloé commented on the photos: "Sexy!!!" while her stepdaughter Alabama Barker remarked: "Ate down." Fans also left responses like: "The Halloween GOAT," and: "Words can't describe how beautiful you are!"

© Instagram Kourtney is already going balls to the wall with her Halloween decor

Although, one of her followers in the comments quipped: "Why does she look like north west???" and ever the proud aunt, Kourtney wrote back: "We may be related."

This Halloween season promises to be an incredibly special one for the mom-of-four, who has already professed several times in the past to be a lover of all things spooky. It's her first Halloween since becoming a mom to son Rocky 13 Barker, who will celebrate his first birthday the day after on November 1.

Kourtney has often spoken in the past about loving motherhood and, more specifically, really enjoying pregnancy. She told Vanity Fair Italia just before giving birth to Rocky: "I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant!"

"But this time, unlike the other three, I'm being treated by a different group of doctors who, in the first few months, gave me a lot of restrictions. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane rides. Even no sex!"

© Instagram The star's earlier glimpse of her Halloween decor drew a bit of controversy

She continued: "Well, I think all this caution scared me a little because I'd never had to be careful in the past. It took me a while to let go of the fear, I'd say that after the [emergency fetal surgery] I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying."

"I have a positive mindset, I keep my head straight and I say a lot of prayers. And I feel really lucky and grateful. Well, I have a lot of gratitude, yes. Not that I didn't have it before, but maybe because it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."

© Instagram The day after Halloween will mark baby Rocky's first birthday

Just prior to welcoming Rocky, though, Kourtney had to undergo emergency fetal surgery in-utero, for which Travis quickly flew back home while in the middle of his tour with Blink-182. Thankfully, after some time on bedrest and a successful operation, Rocky was born healthy and happy, adding to the growing Karjenner clan with momager Kris Jenner's 13th grandchild.