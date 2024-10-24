Sir Chris Hoy breaks silence with moving video after revealing terminal cancer diagnosis

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has shared a new update thanking fans for their support following his terminal cancer announcement.

Chris, 48, revealed that had been diagnosed with primary cancer in his prostate, which had spread to his bones, during a recent interview with the Sunday Times.

© Getty Images Sir Chris Hoy of Great Britain celebrating a win at the London 2012 Olympic Games

The sports star, who announced in February that he'd been receiving treatment for cancer, explained to the publication how doctors had told him he had between two and four years to live.

In a new video post shared to Instagram on Thursday, Chris addressed his followers by saying: "Hi everyone, I just wanted to share an update about my health, after telling you that I was receiving treatment for cancer.

© Getty Images The cyclist recently opened up about his terminal cancer diagnosis

"I'm so grateful to everyone for their incredible kindness and support. You have heard by now that I'm ready to share that my cancer is stage 4: I will be living with it for the rest of my life."

He went on to say: "Now it's not the news anyone imagines hearing, and it obviously came as a huge shock. We've taken time to process it as a family and I now have a deep resolve to turn this incredibly difficult diagnosis into something more positive that can help not just me, but anyone anywhere living with stage 4."

Elsewhere, Chris spoke about his new book titled All That Matters, which touches on how he and his family coped with the diagnosis. He described the process as "cathartic" and explained how it had been an important way for him to process the news with his family.

In his caption, he also spoke about his upcoming charity event, Tour de 4, which is due to take place next year. "It's also been a chance to spread the word about my charity event taking place next year called ‘Tour de 4’, I can’t wait to tell you more about this in due course," he wrote.

© Getty Images Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards in 2022

Chris signed off by adding: "The book is coming out in November. To pre-order All That Matters, or for further information please see the link in my bio. Thanks everyone."

The Olympian's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with supportive messages. "I'm still lost for the right words, but thank you for helping so many people by sharing your story and raising awareness," wrote one, while a second noted: "You're still one of the most inspiring people, even in the hardest of times," and a third added: "You're an absolute inspiration… amazing human being."

© Getty Images Chris has written a book about how he and his family processed his diagnosis

In his interview with the Sunday Times, Chris spoke frankly about his diagnosis, explaining how it's "just part of the process."

"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature… You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process" he said. "You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

The father-of-two added: "Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time and I have genuine happiness.

"This is bigger than the Olympics. It's bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy."