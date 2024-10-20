Lorraine Kelly shares heartfelt tribute to Chris Hoy after he announces terminal cancer diagnosis

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly was among those paying tribute to cyclist Chris Hoy at the weekend after the sport star revealed that his cancer was terminal.

The six-time Olympic cycling champion, 48, made the heartbreaking revelation during a recent interview, explaining how doctors had told him he had between two and four years to live.

© Getty Images Chris has announced that his cancer is terminal

While Chris announced in February that he'd been receiving treatment for cancer, he told the Sunday Times that he had been diagnosed with primary cancer in his prostate, which had spread to his bones.

© Getty Images Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Sarra at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards in 2022

Just before Chris's tumour was discovered, his wife Sarra underwent scans and was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a degenerative disease.

In a show of support, Lorraine, 64, took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt message in which she described Chris as the "loveliest man".

Alongside a snapshot of the pair enjoying a bike ride, she wrote: "Such an honour to have met and spent time with. @chrishoy1 - The kindest, loveliest, most generous man.

"The whole family are the same - genuinely decent people. Just so bloody unfair that he has to go through this - and the news about his wife Sarra having MS is unbearably sad. Cruel and devastating diseases. Sending them so much love."

Following the news, Chris shared a post on Instagram detailing his trip to Copenhagen reporting on the Track Cycling World Championships. Towards the end of his message, he referenced his health news before adding: "I just wanted to reassure you all that I'm feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me. Onwards!"

Chris's fans and friends were quick to send messages of support in the comments section with sports pundit and ex-footballer Ally McCoist writing: "You, my friend, are a superstar in every sense of the word. Love and strength from all of us," while fellow Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish penned: "Hero of a human being" and Dame Kelly Holmes added: "Sending love to you Chris."

In his interview with the Sunday Times, Chris spoke frankly about his diagnosis, explaining how it's "just part of the process."

© Getty Images Sir Chris Hoy of Great Britain celebrating a win at the London 2012 Olympic Games

"As unnatural as it feels, this is nature… You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process" he said. "You remind yourself, aren't I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible."

The father-of-two added: "Hand on heart, I’m pretty positive most of the time and I have genuine happiness.

"This is bigger than the Olympics. It's bigger than anything. This is about appreciating life and finding joy."