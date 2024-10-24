Why George Clooney has a 'scary' new chapter ahead

George Clooney may be a veteran actor with over 80 credits to his name, but there are still acting challenges he hasn't made, though he is about to cross one off of the list.

Come next year, the Ocean's 11 actor, 63, will officially be making his Broadway debut, for a stage adaptation of his film Good Night, and Good Luck, which he wrote and starred in in 2005, and which received six Academy Award nominations at the time.

And while certainly daunting, he at least has the support of one of his most famous co-stars: Julianna Margulies, who he starred alongside on ER.

The Good Wife actress, recently speaking with People at the opening night of Left on Tenth, her new Broadway show also featuring Peter Gallagher, expressed her pride over George's upcoming Broadway gig, and shared how she has supported him.

"I've just given him a lot of kudos," she said, and revealed: "I just emailed him and said, 'I'm so proud of you. You don't have to do this.'"

Further speaking on just how challenging Broadway can be, she said: "It's scary, you know, being on Broadway. And the world we live in now, everyone's a judge, and you have to block all that out and do your work."

© Alamy Stock Photo George starred as Fred Friendly in the movie

She then emphasized: "I'm really proud of him for picking a hard road. It's not easy work, and I'm really impressed that he's doing it."

Julianna and George starred as love interests Carol Hathaway, a nurse, and Dr. Doug Ross on ER, which ran from 1994 until 2009, though George left in 1999 and Julianna the following year.

© Getty The actor earned six Oscar nominations for it, including for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay

Good Night, and Good Luck revisits the real story of the infamous Senator Joseph McCarthy, who spearheaded the Red Scare and the fight against alleged Communists in the United States, and the CBS News team intent on exposing his corrupt investigations.

© Getty With his co-stars Patricia Clarkson and David Strathairn at the Venice Film Festival premiere of the film

The stage adaptation was written by George himself and Grant Heslov, and will be directed by David Cromer.

© Getty He and his lawyer wife Amal have been married since 2014

Though other than that it will open spring 2025, no specific run dates have been released just yet.

George is largely based in London with his wife Amal Clooney and their seven-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, though they also own homes in Provence, France and in Lake Como, Italy.